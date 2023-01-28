khan: Pakistani government withdraws security from Imran Khan





Islamabad police on Friday withdrew security from the residence of Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, BGala, in the federal capital and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker government also recalled staff from KP security guarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, reported The News International.

Security has been removed as Imran Khan accuses former chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist group, reported the Express Tribune newspaper.

Khan at a press conference from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore via video link, called the alleged plot a ‘Plan-C’ for which he accused Zardari of paying money to a terrorist group to carry out the assassination attempt, the Pakistan-based newspaper reports.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of 50 police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were deployed for Khan’s security after the Wazirabad attack on him.

According to reports, after the appointment of the Acting Chief Minister of Punjab on January 22, the provincial government sent a letter to the KP government on January 24 to withdraw security from Khan, The News International reported.

“Bani Gala is the former prime minister’s private residence. He has not been in Islamabad for several months,” a police spokesman in the capital said. In Khan’s absence, the spokesman said, police from Islamabad and other provinces cannot be deployed there. The Frontier Corps and KP police, the sources say, have also been pulled out, the Daily Times reported.

PTI Chief Shibli Faraz while speaking to the media confirmed the news and said that a letter had been received from the Punjab government in which the security of Imran Khan had been withdrawn. Faraz said the former prime minister’s safety was “his right” and that if “something happens to Imran, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the puppet government will be responsible.”

Khan, after the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, said efforts were underway to arrest and silence him. He, however, said he feared neither death nor detention because he had seen death up close, Pakistan-based newspaper The News International reported.

Khan was attacked in Wazirabad on November 23 while leading the “Azadi March” against the PML-N demanding instant polls. Law enforcement arrested suspect Naveed Meher at the site of the attack. The suspect also admitted to opening fire on the leadership of the PTI.

The First Information Report on the incident was filed on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The investigation into the attempted assassination of Imran Khan had been assigned to an anti-corruption officer by Dogar, according to sources within the JIT.

According to The News International report, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had been assigned to question the suspect by anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah and no other members had access to the attacker.

