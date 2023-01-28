



Former President Donald Trump reportedly plans to abandon Truth Social, the destitute social media platform he created after Twitter and Facebook kicked him out of their sites. But in recent months, Twitter and Facebook have welcomed it back. This is bad news for Truth Social which, like all social media platforms, makes its money by holding users’ attention long enough to show them ads. If the gutter advertising that already litters the site is any indication, however, as The New York Times reports, it’s hard to imagine how Truth Socials’ ads could get any worse.

The twice-deposed chief poster has yet to start posting on Twitter or Facebook, likely because he has an exclusive deal with Truth Social. But that’s due to expire in June, and he posted a message on the platform that calls his Truths posts that sounded a lot like a goodbye.

FACEBOOK, which has lost billions of dollars since you removed your favorite president, me, just announced that it is reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting president, or anyone else who does not deserve retaliation! THANK YOU TO TRUTH SOCIAL FOR DOING SUCH AN INCREDIBLE JOB. YOUR GROWTH IS EXCEPTIONAL, AND THE FUTURE UNLIMITED!!!

Donald Trump says goodbye

Truth Social is going through a tough time even with Trump still in office, to put it mildly. The site reportedly burns $1.7 million per month. Truths CEO Devin Nunes (most famous for the only congressman to be tormented by a cow) celebrated his sickly social media platform in a press release as a higher place for businesses to connect with an extraordinarily engaged audience.

Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of Truth Social, did not return a request for comment on its ads.

The city is a marketing cesspool of obvious snake oil, weapons, miracle cures for ailments that afflict the elderly, fake products and other garbage.

See for yourself the remarkable company that is seizing this exciting marketing opportunity. God only knows what the platform will look like if Trump gives Truth his signature goodbye.

