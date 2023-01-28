Government strives to empower every section of society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government was striving to empower all sections of society who have faced deprivation and neglect, and was moving forward with the mantra of “Vanchit ko Variyata (preference to the disadvantaged)”.

Modi is visiting Bhilwara district in Rajasthan for the 1111th incarnation festival of folk deity Lord Shri Devnarayan, revered by members of the Gurjar community.

Addressing a gathering in the village of Malaseri Dungri after taking part in a ritual to mark the occasion, the Prime Minister said the world is now looking to India with high hopes and the country has shown its strength and his power.

Now India is asserting itself on global platforms and reducing its dependence on other countries, he added.

Emphasizing the contribution of the people of the Gurjar community in the freedom struggle and other movements, the Prime Minister said it is the misfortune of the country that such personalities have not gotten the place they deserve in the story.

However, Modi said, the new India is correcting mistakes made in the past.

Many attempts have been made to smash India ideologically, but no power has succeeded, he said, adding, “India is not just a landmass, but an expression of our civilization, our culture, our harmony and our potential”.

“People should stay away from anything that is contrary to the unity of the nation,” he added.

Over the past eight to nine years, the country has tried to empower all sections of society that have been neglected and deprived, Modi said. “We move forward with the mantra of giving preference to the disadvantaged.”

He said that social power has played a huge role in India’s journey for thousands of years. “Let us be proud of our heritage, get out of the slave mentality and remember our duties to the country,” the Prime Minister added.

Lord Devnarayan always prioritized social service and public welfare, and devoted all his energy to the welfare of the people, he said.

Highlighting the schemes and programs of the central government, the prime minister said, “Previously the poor used to worry about rations, but now they are getting full and free rations. Ayushman Bharat removed the worries of medical treatment.

“Banking facilities were available to a limited number of people in the past, but today the doors of banks are open to all, piped water reaches more than 11 million households and farmers in benefit with Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi,” Modi added.

In Rajasthan, aid of more than Rs 15,000 crore has been given to farmers under Prime Minister Kisan Kisan Samman Nidhi and the welfare of cattle and cattle herders is also ongoing, he said.

Modi further said that Lord Devnarayan appeared on a lotus, which is also the logo of India’s G20 Presidency.

He added that he too had been associated with the “lotus”, a possible reference to the BJP’s electoral symbol.

Modi said he came to the program as a follower. “Therefore, my relationship with you is deep,” he told the gathering.

BJP Rajasthan Chairman Satish Poonia, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and other party leaders attended the occasion.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at Devnarayan Temple in Malaseri, 60 km from Bhilwara.