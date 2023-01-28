Mumbai TISS students expose banned BBC series on PM Modi despite warning





A group of students from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai gathered and watched a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on laptops and phones despite a warning against public screening of the film. In addition to the main campus in Mumbai, the institute had issued advisories to students and the management of its other branches warning them against such a mass event. The ‘advisory’ warned that failure to comply would result in punishment ‘by strictly following the rules’. The screening, it was claimed, was an effort to “trigger” the students. The ABVP and BJYM, student and youth organizations linked to the BJP and RSS, staged protests outside campus against the testing plan, but some of them dispersed after police said mass protests would not be allowed. Ashish Shelar, the head of the BJP’s government unit in Mumbai, also tweeted: “Police should immediately ban it or we will take the position we want to take!” The government has branded the two-part BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ a ‘propaganda piece’ intended to advance a discredited thesis. He covers the Gujarat riots of 2002 as well as Prime Minister Modi and the alleged communal politics of the BJP. The Indian government used its emergency powers to order its removal from social media sites like Twitter and YouTube. TISS student union leader Pratik Permey said the association had not planned a screening, but the Progressive Students Forum (PSF) was organizing it. These screenings were held across the country as a protest against censorship and “covering up of facts”, including at Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University in the nation’s capital. Also Read: BBC Documentary Screening: Section 144 CrPc Imposed on DU Arts Faculty

