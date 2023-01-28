Bilawal says PPP ‘exploring legal response’ to Imran’s allegation against Zardari – Pakistan





PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday his party was exploring a legal response to allegations made by PTI chairman Imran Khan a day ago that PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari was plotting a plan C with the help of a terrorist group to assassinate Imran.

In a bombshell statement in a televised address on Friday, Imran said: Now they’ve come up with a plan C and Zardari is behind it. He has unlimited corrupted money [] the money he looted from the government of Sindh is used during elections, to buy MPAs [] whether it is the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Gilgit-Baltistan, he recklessly throws money away.

He gave this money to a terrorist organization. Its animators are powerful people in the agencies. The decision was made by three sides and they planned to execute the next crime, Imran had claimed.

In a series of tweets today, Bilawal said: We [PPP] study the legal response to Imrans’ latest defamatory and dangerous accusations. In the past, he threatened my father that he was in the crosshairs of his gun.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the false accusations increased the threats against my father, my family and my role. We take them seriously given our history.

He also pointed to the fact that he and his party were named in a recent threatening letter by a terrorist group.

Bilawal alleged that Imran freed terrorists and arrested democrats during his tenure, handed over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to terrorist organizations, and that the PTI still funds terrorist groups.

Noting that the history of Imran and his associates as sympathizers and enablers of terrorists was well documented, he said all of this would be taken into account should an attack take place against him, Zardari or his party.

The foreign minister has blasted the former prime minister for exposing him and his party to an increased threat by making an accusation that defies all logic.

Vowing to challenge Imran, he asserted, we cannot let populist fiction dominate our discourse, poison our politics and harm our democracy. We will not tolerate being the victims of terrorists and the propaganda of their political leaders.

PPP leaders announce intention to sue Imran

Earlier in the day, senior PPP leaders Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar and Qamar Zaman Kaira slammed Imran for his allegations, saying he had lost his mind and they would issue a legal notice asking him to drop his charges.

Bukhari said the position of the PPP is that the allegation made by Imran is baseless and a lie. He remarked that Imran Khan is dead politically [] He is afflicted with depression and panic.

The former Senate speaker said: In this panic, he continues to blame various institutions, be it the establishment, the electoral commission or the former army chief.

His allegations are never based on reality. If they were, he would surely have approached the available forums according to the Constitution and the law, but he never went.

Bukhari said: In fact, the People’s Party is [ideologically] opposed to physical elimination [as] PPP himself was his target.

He then announced that the party would send Imran Khan a legal notice and in it we demand that he withdraw his statement. If it fails to do so, the PPP has the right to apply to the authorities and the courts for civil and criminal proceedings.

Sitting next to Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar said: He said that Zardari sahab made a deal with a terrorist group to end Imran Khan. Imran Khan should wonder if his enemies would hire militants to kill him, even if he himself is Taliban Khan.

He added: A person, who is himself a boss of militants, who says that a plot to kill him was set up by hiring militants thinks about his mental level.

The former senator said: I sincerely believe that Imran Khan has now lost [his] senses, and hes out of his senses because of the loss of power.

Citing Imrans’ decision to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies that were under his party, he said: If you have lost your mental balance, then it is not the fault of the PPPs or Asif Zardari’s sahabs .

Furthermore, Kaira said, we demand here today that the nation, the media, all of civil society call on Imran Khan to present the information and evidence he has. [as] he made a specific allegation and did not say it was hearsay.

He claimed that Imrans’ politics were not democratic but fascist. Put opponents in jail, make allegations, commit assassinations, stir up chaos and spread sensationalism at specific times [] are the weapons of fascism.

The PPP leader remarked: Whenever Imran Khan is in a difficult situation and in depression, he tries to get out of this phase by putting [the blame of] his failures on his opponents, spreading sensationalism and attacking institutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1734082 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos