US general warns of war with China ‘as early as 2025’





A US Air Force FOUR-STAR general has warned of conflict with China as soon as 2025, likely over Taiwan, and urged his commanders to push their units to achieve maximum combat readiness this year . In an internal memorandum that first appeared on social media on Friday and was later confirmed to be authentic by the Pentagon, Air Mobility Command chief Gen. Mike Minihan said the primary focus should be to deter “and, if necessary, defeat” China. “I hope I’m wrong. My gut tells me we’ll fight in 2025,” Minihan said. Outlining his reasoning, Minihan said Taiwan’s presidential elections next year would offer Chinese President Xi Jinping an excuse for military aggression, while the United States would be distracted by its own contest for the White House. “Xi’s team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025,” he added. The memorandum also calls on all Mobile Command personnel to go to the range, “shoot a clip” at a target, and “aim for the head”. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. A Pentagon spokesperson responded to an Agence France-Presse email query about the memo by saying, “Yes, it’s a fact that he sent that.”

Senior US officials have said in recent months that China appears to be accelerating its timetable to take control of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing. China held major military drills in August last year seen as a trial run for an invasion after a defiant solidarity visit to Taipei by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who at the time was on the second line after the White House. The United States transferred reconnaissance from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 but sells weapons to Taiwan for self-defense. A growing number of U.S. lawmakers have called for more aid, including direct military aid to Taiwan, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underscores the need for rapid preparation .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2023/01/29/news/national/us-general-warns-of-war-with-china-as-early-as-2025/1876243 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos