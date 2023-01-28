Donald Trump could make a triumphant return to social media (After That: So Long Truth Social)





For people like me who keep an eye on social media trends, the fact that Donald Trump may soon start posting again on Facebook and Twitter is a big deal.

A huge deal, you might say.

Recently, Meta announced that Trump may return to the platform in the coming weeks, and Elon Musk has already restored his Twitter account.

A pesky exclusivity clause with Truth Social prevents Trump from posting on other social media platforms, but that deal ends next June. Also, when has a contract ever prevented the former world leader from making a decision?

If you’re curious about Trump’s motives, always watch the money trail. He wanted Truth Social to see explosive growth, people flocking to the new platform and watching how it helped him get re-elected as a nice bonus.

More than anything, he wanted Truth Social to become a legitimate business. This is not the case. From what I can tell, the social media app is nothing more than a minor league player in a crowded field.

I’ve always thought Trump was more profit driven than political. I even wondered if his entire political career was really about getting us to pay attention to his business entities, and if his real motivation had to do with money.

In fact, while some have argued that Trump is a narcissist with an insatiable appetite for attention, I’m not so sure. I wonder if his ego is closely tied to his need to prove he can make huge amounts of money.

As it stands, Truth Social is not a money-making machine. If anything, its bleeding money. Apparently its users are also bleeding. This means the app is more of a public embarrassment to Trump. Truth Social is nothing more than an outcast at this point.

So what will Trump do next? I have a theory on this.

Combining his presence on Twitter and Facebook alone, he is expected to attract more than 100 million eyes on his political maneuverings and business interests. I doubt he’ll wait any longer. The hell will probably find a way out of his contract, and when he starts publishing again, rest assured the masses will suddenly take notice.

Ironically, those first tweets and Facebook posts will get more attention than anything he’s done in the past on social media, and he’s sure to gain millions of new followers (including the few million who still use TruthSocial).

Once the floodgates open on the main channels, I expect Truth Social to go bankrupt within a few weeks or months. Why keep it? In politics (and in financial transactions), the biggest mistake wins. Trump knows this, and there is no doubt that he will stick to the platforms that agitate the public the most and raise awareness about his new campaign.

I won’t miss the app. I’ve been very clear about my dislike of the Truth Social app because it’s so one-sided. As a journalist, it doesn’t make sense to have a public seat for only one side of the aisle. Dialogue is what makes us grow and evolve in our thinking.

Truth Social was an interesting experiment, but it will probably only take one tweet from the former president to kill it. It doesn’t sound like a stable and sustainable business venture to me.

