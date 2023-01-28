PM Modi offers prayers at Malaseri Dungri Temple in Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was captured offering prayers at the Yagyashala Temple at the Malaseri Dungri Temple in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at the temple and also made offerings in the ongoing Yagya. This is his third visit to Rajasthan in the past four months.

Bhagwan Dev Narayan, highly regarded among the local Gujjars, was born in Malaseri. Gujjars make up between 9% and 12% of the state’s population, and they are well represented in 40–50 assembly seats in eastern Rajasthan.

The people of Rajasthan worship Bhagwan Dev Narayan, and his devotees are scattered all over the country. He is well regarded particularly for his contributions to public service. “Bhagwan Devnarayan came from a wealthy family but he shunned luxurious life and chose to serve people and devoted his life to public service,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a ceremony honoring Bhagwan Dev Narayan’s 1,111th “Avataran Mahotsav” in Bhilwara and called India more than just a piece of land. It is an expression of our civilization and our potential, he said. There have been many attempts to divide India geographically, culturally, socially and philosophically, but no power has been able to do so, he added.

Prime Minister Modi says his administration is committed to ‘giving preference to the underprivileged’ and empowering all facets of society, just like Lord Devnarayan, who gave up a life of luxury to devote himself to helping others.

According to Prime Minister Modi, the country has experienced such internal power from time to time that has given everyone a direction. One such incarnation who defended the nation against invaders was Lord Devnayan.

“Today, the country is moving on this path. We are also working with the mantra of ‘preference for the disadvantaged’. That is why today the poor receive a free ration and free healthcare. The poor were worried house, toilet, and gas bottle. We are removing that too. The bank accounts of the poor are open,” Modi added.

(With ANI inputs)

