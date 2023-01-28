PPP to sue Imran Khan over allegations against Asif Ali Zardari





The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced plans to send a legal opinion to the country’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, after he claimed that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was involved in a plan to to the murder, reported The Express Tribune. To reporters, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira criticized Imran Khan for his allegations against Zardari. PPP leaders said Imran Khan had “lost his mind” and the party would issue a legal notice demanding he quash his allegations. Nayyar Bukhari called Imran Khan’s allegations “baseless and a lie”, according to The Express Tribune report. “Imran Khan is politically dead due to his political thought and political character. He is afflicted with depression and panic,” Nayyar Bukhari was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune. PTI leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan’s policies involved throwing opponents in jail, incriminating, disrespecting and spreading panic, according to The Express Tribune report. PPP leader said Imran Khan had to present his evidence.

“It’s not an empty blame, Imran blamed very specifically that our leaders paid off terrorist factions and intelligence agencies were involved in the plot,” Zaman Kaira said as quoted by The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan on Friday accused former chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari of being involved in a plan to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist group, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. . Speaking at a press conference, Imran Khan called the alleged plot “Plan C” for which he accused Zardari of paying a terrorist group to carry out the assassination attempt. “Now they have come up with a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind it all. He has a lot of corruption money, which he is looting from the Sindh government and spending to win elections. He [Zardari] gave money to a terrorist group and people from powerful agencies are facilitating it,” Imran Khan told the Express Tribune newspaper. “It was decided on three fronts and they will act soon,” he added. “I tell you this because if something happens to me, the nation should know the people who were behind it so the nation will never forgive them,” he added. Imran Khan, while referring to the shooting attack on him in Wazirabad last November, said there was a plot to kill him under “Plan-B” on behalf of religious extremism. According to the president of the PTI, there were previously four people who had conspired to kill him in a closed room. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was attacked in Wazirabad on 23 November while leading the ‘Azadi March’ against the PML-N. requiring instant polls. Law enforcement arrested suspect Naveed Meher at the site of the attack. The suspect also admitted to opening fire on the leadership of the PTI. (ANI)

This report is filed by the ANI news service. TheNewsMill accepts no responsibility for such content.

