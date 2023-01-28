Finnish and Swedish FM: the process of joining NATO has not stopped





The foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland reiterated in separate interviews published on Saturday that the process of the two Nordic countries to join NATO continues despite Turkey’s president saying Sweden should not expect his country to approve its membership. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm acknowledged in an interview with Swedish newspaper Expressen that Turkish anger over recent protests and the burning of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm had complicated Sweden’s accession to NATO. To admit new countries, NATO requires the unanimous approval of its current members, of which Turkey is one. Despite this, the Swedish government hopes to join NATO this summer, Billstrm said. It goes without saying that we are looking at the (NATO) summit in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, in July, Billstrm told Expressen when asked about the timetable for possible Swedish membership. Hungary and Turkey are the only countries in the 30-member Western military alliance that have not endorsed the candidacies of Finland and Sweden. While Hungary pledged to do so in February, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that a planned meeting in Brussels to discuss Sweden and Finland NATO membership has been postponed. Such a meeting would have made no sense after last weekend’s events in Stockholm, Cavusoglu said. They included protests by pro-Kurdish groups and the burning of Islam’s holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy by a far-right Danish politician, Rasmus Paludan. Expressen quoted Billstrm on Saturday as saying work to bring Sweden and Finland into NATO was not on hold. The NATO process has not stopped. The (Swedish) government continues to implement the memorandum that exists between Sweden, Finland and Turkey. But it’s up to Turkey to decide when it ratifies, he said. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto echoed his Swedish counterpart and said the two countries plan to continue a joint trip to NATO. In my opinion, the road to NATO is not closed for either country, Haavisto said in an interview with Finnish state broadcaster YLE. He said Ankara’s announcement to postpone trilateral talks with Finland, Sweden and Turkey represents an extension on the Turkish side for now, and the matter can be revisited after Turkish elections scheduled for 14 may. Haavisto said he hoped the timing would finalize Finland and Sweden’s membership at the July 11-12 NATO summit in Lithuania.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/nation-world/story/2023-01-28/finnish-swedish-fms-nato-membership-process-hasnt-stopped The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos