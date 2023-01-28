Trump opens 2024 race, says he’s ‘more engaged’ than ever





SALEM, NH (AP) Former President Donald Trump kicked off his bid for the White House in 2024 with a stop Saturday in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, with events in early voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his last run over two months ago.

We start here as a presidential candidate,” Trump told party leaders at the New Hampshire GOP annual meeting in Salem before a late afternoon stop at Columbia to introduce his leadership team in Caroline from the south.

Trump and his allies are hoping events in states with enormous power in candidate selection will offer a show of force behind the former president after a slow start to the campaign that left many questioning his commitment to run. again.

They said, He doesn’t rally, he doesn’t campaign. Maybe he lost that step,” Trump said, responding to criticism. But, he told the audience, “I’m angrier now and I’m more engaged now than I was. never been.

As he has passed the months since he announced he was largely settled at his Florida clubhouse and nearby golf course, his aides insist they have been busy behind the scenes . In recent weeks, his supporters have reached out to political operatives and elected officials for Trump’s support at a critical time when other Republicans are preparing their own expected challenges.

In New Hampshire, Trump promoted his campaign agenda, including immigration and crime, and said his policies would be the opposite of President Joe Biden’s. He cited the Democrats’ decision to change the election calendar, costing New Hampshire its first No. 1 spot, and accused Biden, fifth in New Hampshire in 2020, of “shamefully trashing this beloved political tradition.”

I hope you remember that during the general election Trump said to party members. Trump himself won the primary twice, but lost the state each time to the Democrats.

While Trump remains the only declared 2024 presidential candidate, potential challengers including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who was the Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, are expected to launch their campaign. In the coming months.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and several members of the state’s congressional delegation planned to attend Trump’s event at the Statehouse.

Trump’s team has struggled to garner support from South Carolina lawmakers, even some who have backed him eagerly before. Some said it was too early to make endorsements more than a year from the primary ballot or they were waiting to see who else would enter the race. Others said it was time for the party to move on from Trump and move on to a new generation of leaders.

South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith was among the legislative leaders awaiting Trump’s arrival, though he said he was not there to make a formal endorsement, but to welcome the former president in the state in his role as president.

Otherwise, dozens of supporters crammed into the ceremonial hall between the State House and the Senate, vying with reporters and camera crews for space between marble tables and a life-size bronze statue of the former Vice President John C. Calhoun.

Dave Wilson, president of the conservative Christian family nonprofit Palmetto, said some conservative voters may be concerned about Trump’s recent comments that Republicans who oppose abortion without exceptions cost the party in November elections.

It gives some people in the conservative ranks of the Republican Party pause as to whether or not we need the process to work on its own,” said Wilson, whose group hosted Pence for a speech in 2021.

But Gerri McDaniel, who worked on the Trumps 2016 campaign, dismissed the idea that voters were ready to quit the former president. Some media keep saying he is losing support. No, it’s not,” she said. It’s only going to get worse than before because there are so many people who are angry about what’s happening in Washington.

The South Carolina event was in some ways off-brand for a former reality TV star who typically favors large gatherings and tried to cultivate an outward image. Rallies are expensive, and Trump added new financial challenges when he decided to start his campaign in November much earlier than many had requested. This subjects it to strict fundraising regulations and prevents it from using its well-funded political action committee to fund such events, which can cost millions of dollars.

Trump’s early campaign has already sparked controversy, particularly when he dined with Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who had done a series of anti-Semitic comments. Trump was also widely mocked for selling a series of digital trading cards that depicted him as a superhero, cowboy and astronaut, among other things.

He is the subject of a series of criminal investigations, including one over the discovery of hundreds of documents with classified marks at his Florida club and whether he obstructed justice by refusing to return them. , as well as state and federal reviews of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden.

Yet Trump remains the only nominee announced for 2024, and early polls show he is the favorite to win his party’s nomination.

The gun is drawn and the campaign season has begun, said Stephen Stepanek, incumbent chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. Trump announced that Stepanek will serve as his senior campaign adviser in the state.

___

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina, and Colvin from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/trump-kicks-off-2024-bid-with-events-in-early-17747818.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos