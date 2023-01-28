Imran slams imported government for treating Fawad as a terrorist





Said the Constitution, law of the land totally subjugated by today’s Pharaohs Write to the CJP to ask for the protection of the constitutional rights of its party leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has harshly criticized the imported government for treating PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry as a terrorist who was taken to court in handcuffs and the head covered.

The PTI President, in a strong reaction on Saturday, skinned the imported government and said the law of the jungle now prevails where force is just.

Bringing Fawad to court in handcuffs and head/face covered like a terrorist shows the low and vindictive levels that the imported government and state has reached. The treatment of Fawad Ch & Azam Swati & Gill before him leaves no doubt in people’s minds that we are now a banana republic.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 28, 2023

Imran Khan further stated that the Constitution and the law of the land have been totally subjugated by the pharaohs of today.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 28, 2023

The PTI Chairman said: The treatment of Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Senators Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill before him leaves no doubt in people’s minds that we are now a banana republic.

The treatment of Fawad Ch – abducted, treated as a terrorist, remanded to a fake FIR – shows just how wrong Pak is today. There is no justice, just the law of the jungle. If the state and the rogue cabal think they can create an environment of fear

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 26, 2023

Appeal to the CJP to protect the constitutional rights of Fawad Chs

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan wrote to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday, urging the latter to protect the constitutional rights of his party leader, Fawad Chaudhry.

According to the details, the former prime minister wrote the letter after Fawad Ch was remanded in custody for threatening members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In the letter to the CJP, Imran Khan cited the inhumane treatment inflicted on Senator Azam Swati and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill while in law enforcement (LEA) custody.

He feared that similar treatment would be inflicted on the former information minister, in violation of Articles 9, 10A and 14.

” ” #___ pic.twitter.com/VDHkfFoHNN

— PTI (@PTIofficial) January 28, 2023

Imran Khan mentioned that the supreme judge being the guardian of the constitution, he asks him to ensure that the honor and dignity of Fawad Chaudhry are not violated.

It is pertinent to mention here that a magistrate on Saturday granted the police a two-day physical pre-trial detention for the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for threatening members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the details, Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension of Fawad Chaudhry’s physical pretrial detention, sending the former Information Minister to physical pretrial detention for two days.

In the order, the Magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to present the PTI leader in court on Monday, January 30 upon the expiration of his pre-trial detention.

The case

The former federal minister was arrested for threatening members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A case against the PTi leader has been registered at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad on a complaint by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omer Hamid Khan.

