Politics
It is the world leaders who shape our world and set the course of history. But who are they really?
In 1991 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu married his third wife Sara. The couple, who reportedly met in Amsterdam, married in Jerusalem and honeymooned in New York.
Mitchell Barak, then a 23-year-old political staffer, accompanied them on their honeymoon.
“How many people do you know to take a staff member on their honeymoon?” he tells ABC RN’s new podcast, Take Me to Your Leader.
“Being the forward team for two days to make sure the apartment they’re borrowing from their friend is ready, and setting up two and a half full days of meetings with donors, friends [and] politicians that his wife also hangs out with? Barak said.
Netanyahu’s relentless tenacity is part of what sets him apart from other potential leaders.
“He’s super focused. Super focused. And he never takes a break, and he never takes a vacation, and he never stops. That’s it. He’s not going to see a movie, he’s not going out and don’t hang out with friends,” says Barak, who is now a political consultant.
World leaders like Netanyahu, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Giorgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak shape our world and affect the course of history.
They have all had different paths to power and have wildly varying ideologies and approaches. And while they often project carefully cultivated personalities through well-managed social media accounts and manicured origin stories, some true, some not so true, all of them are nonetheless effective in creating particular narratives.
Yet those who have worked with them, study them, and fear them know who they really are. These insiders can shed some light on what keeps these world leaders sticking, how they got to the top, and what they’re likely to do with all that power.
A look behind the curtain can help us understand what makes a modern global leader.
So who are the heads of state that have the most impact on the world today? Why and how? And who are here to stay?
“In charge of everything”
Russian and Chinese leaders deserve closer inspection. Together, they represent a shift to a more authoritarian form of geopolitics. These two nations are so integrated with the rest of the world that the decisions made by these leaders affect us all, for better or for worse.
For example, consider the impact they have in current discussions of food and energy prices, defense issues, trade disputes, and inflation.
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have increasingly flexed their domestic muscles of late, both changing their constitutions to extend their respective terms, possibly even life. So what’s next for these two?
Equally intriguing is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His rise to the top despite still being one step away from being king has not been traditional.
MBS, as he is known, first had to get through the very long list of princes before him to ascend to the throne. So how did he do it?
This extraordinary story includes a luxury hotel temporarily converted into a prison, sparking a war, attracting Saudi Arabia’s large youth population and promising a 2030 vision straight out of science fiction.
For many, MBS is a reformer: reducing the power of the religious police, fighting endemic corruption in the kingdom and relaxing rules regarding music and women’s conduct.
But for others, it’s a butcher. The CIA has concluded that the crown prince approved the murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.
Journalist Karen Elliot House, who has interviewed MBS on several occasions, said: “Almost nothing can be done without his knowledge, according to the Saudis. [MBS as] ‘M. All’. He is responsible for everything.”
Ambition and inability to take no for an answer
“As long as he walks and breathes, he is at the center of the Israeli political scene.”
This is how Mitchell Barak described Benjamin Netanyahu who has just been sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister of Israel. This is despite accusations of corruption and fraud that have plagued Netanyahu and his wife for decades.
Netanyahu has been around for so long that he has moved conventional political poles.
As Israeli scholar Ayala Panievsky puts it, “The left and right in Israel, traditionally, is to be for a deal with the Palestinians or to be on the warmongering side of politics. [Now] there is a realignment of the political map between two coalitions. One is the pro-Netanyahu coalition and the other is the anti-Netanyahu coalition.”
If, as these leaders seem to demonstrate, there is a global shift to the right, then what better place to observe it than Italy, with the election last year of Giorgia Meloni. She is Italy’s first female prime minister, but some commentators wonder if she is also a fascist.
The answer is complicated.
Italy is a democratic country and for some, this fact alone makes its election incompatible with fascism.
However, some of Meloni’s supporters clearly have fascist sympathies nostalgic for a bygone era. Italian-born journalist Barbara Serra put it this way: “(Are) the millions of people who voted for Georgia Meloni fascist sympathizers? No, of course they are not. care?Yes, they did.
Equally important is the leader of the second most populous country in the world. Narendra Modi seems determined to make India a full-fledged superpower. So how will he do it?
One of his oldest friends, Dr Bharat Barai, said Modi was “devoted to [makingIndia] the best nation in all areas: education, culture, economy, army.”
The world’s sixth largest economy got a new prime minister last year with the election of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s prime minister. A centrist with a background in banking and finance, Sunak is wealthy, privileged, conservative and surprisingly to some, a Brexiter.
His eventual support within the Conservative Party may represent the desire for a firm hand in times of crisis; a calmer reaction to the vocal populist, Boris Johnson. But while Sunak has regained ground following the departure of LizTruss, which saw Conservative support plummet to 22%, it’s unclear whether he can turn the tide. enough for a win next year.
Harsh realities and difficult alliances
While ambition, tenacity and an inability to accept ‘no’ for an answer may serve some of these leaders well as they work their way to the top, when the realities of government and international diplomacy enter in-game, that may be a different story.
For example, Benjamin Netanyahu had to cobble together a radical coalition with far-right lawyer Itamar Ben-Gvir to rise to the top once more. This pre-election feud brings its own challenges, including managing new and important relationships with neighboring Arab states.
Barak says Netanyahu will deal with anyone to stay in power. “He usually campaigns for a far-right government, then he cuts himself off after election day and realizes he can’t govern with a group of ideological extremists.
“Right after election day (Netanyahu) said, ‘How can we form a government of more normal people?'”
Finally, in this time of shifting global alliances, it’s hard to choose sides.
Netanyahu and MBS are two leaders demonstrating how they navigate this tricky maneuver of international diplomacy. A little carrot and a little stick it seems. For example, Elliott House says of MBS: “Once the Crown Prince saw [US President Joe] Biden trying to reach out to him, he said, ‘Now it’s my turn to make you squirm’.”
And as Barak says of Netanyahu: “There are very few leaders in the world who could say they have a very close personal relationship with Donald Trump. There are even fewer leaders in the world who can say they have a very close personal relationship with Donald Trump. Vladimir Poutine. He’s the only one who really has a relationship with both of them.”
Getting to know the personalities of these leaders sheds light on the seismic geopolitical shifts taking place right now and could help us all understand where our world is going.
Take Me to Your Leader airs on ABC RN Sunday mornings at 7 a.m. or listen anytime on the ABC listening app.
