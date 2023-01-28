Observer: The public appreciates the results of Jokowi’s policy to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic

Connect with us

Jakarta: The results of a survey conducted by the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) from January 7 to 11, 2023 indicate that the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo has reached 76.2%.

Trisakti University Public Policy Observer Trubus Rahadiansyah said the high level of public satisfaction was due to the success of President Jokowi’s policies in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

According to Tribus, the public accepts and understands the president’s policies that impact Indonesia’s economic stability.

“Our community understands quite well, I think that’s what ultimately leads to a lot of public trust, like the management of Covid-19 that has gone down, the PPKM policy is leveled, and then the community starts to receive the benefits “said Trubus, Saturday January 28, 2023.

Based on the LSI survey, one of the drivers of increased public satisfaction was the repeal of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM), with a majority of 66.3% agreeing out of 43 % of people who knew that the PPKM had been revoked.

“Indeed, the repeal of the PPKM is one of the factors in which public confidence in President Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin is indeed extraordinary. The people we knew were strict from the PSBB to the quote-unquote PPKM, the people were being tortured, so the government managed to release him so that they could get the economy moving again,” he explained.

According to Trubus, the portrait of the public satisfaction survey submitted by LSI adequately portrays a picture of the high level of public confidence in President Jokowi’s government for issued policies that are considered beneficial to the community.

“So in my view, the survey submitted by LSI provides an indication that public confidence in the government is now high and the impact of its policies is then relatively contained,” he explained.

“It means that it is relatively realized even if the political situation in 2023 also starts to warm up a bit around 2024 but the government programs from social assistance to infrastructure development are basically sufficient for the community, I think confidence will be high,” Trubus said.

Earlier, LSI Executive Director Djayadi Hanan said President Jokowi’s performance satisfaction trend at the start of 2023 was the highest compared to previous survey results since January 2015, which was 61, 7%.

“In general, because the economic situation tends to be stable and improving, although it has still not returned to the pre-pandemic situation. Basic necessities and fuel are readily available and easy to get, although for some people the prices are still not affordable,” Djayadi said.

However, according to Djayadi, by continuing to allocate social assistance (Bansos) by the government to each region, the economic hardship experienced by the most vulnerable people can be further reduced.

Djayadi said that there were two main factors for the increase in the level of public satisfaction with President Jokowi, namely the first was due to the lifting of the implementation of restrictions on community activities ( PPKM) and the second was the decrease in unsubsidized fuel. oil (BBM).

“What specifically triggered the increase in the level of satisfaction were two things, namely the repeal of the PPKM which means that in general the activities, in particular the economy, have indeed returned to normal, and the factor of the reduction in unsubsidized fuel prices at the start of the year,” he said.

