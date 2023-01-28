British MP questions grim timing and one-sided portrayal of PM Modi in BBC documentary





Lord Rami Ranger says the documentary was produced to show PM Modi in a bad light. Lord Rami Ranger, who is a senior member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament, filed a protest with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on January 20 over his documentary series on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to BBC Director General Tim Davie, Rami Ranger condemned the documentary and raised questions about the documentary’s grim timing. The Sunday Guardian spoke to Ranger, who is among the most prominent political voices of Indian descent in the UK and was also chairman of the Pakistan-India and British Friendship Forum. Excerpts:

Q: What was the reason you wrote this letter to the BBC?

A: The documentary was designed and specially produced to show the Indian Prime Minister in a bad light. They selected all these people who were anti-Modi. They kept going, they kept rehearsing some scenes where there was violence and death that we all regret. They didn’t show anything positive about Prime Minister Modi who was elected twice, with an increased mandate. Indian Prime Minister has done much more for minorities than any other Prime Minister, Muslims vote for Prime Minister Modi, Muslim women love him for the reforms he brings.

Q: You say it was a documentary that was produced to target the prime minister?

A: The time is very badly chosen, as my letter indicates, it is not the time. After 20 years, you are reopening an old wound with the intention of reigniting Hindu-Muslim hatred. Muslim leaders repeatedly said they wanted to ignore these tragic events, and then the BBC decided to air this documentary.

Nothing good was shown there as to how the Indian government is doing all it can to build a better future for the Kashmiris. The removal of Article 370 from Kashmir which made Kashmir an equal part of India, benefiting from all the development taking place in India. Why didn’t they show record investment going to Kashmir?

Q: Why did you call the timing of this documentary grim in your letter to the BBC?

A: It’s totally one-sided. The moment was grim. This coincided with India’s assumption of the G-20 presidency, we are at an advanced stage of talks on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and we have a Prime Minister of Indian descent at 10 Downing Street.

Reigniting this two-decade-old thing won’t benefit anyone; in fact, it will create more hatred between British Hindus and British Muslims in the UK. Already we have had riots in Birmingham and Leicester and this documentary has reignited that hatred. The BBC comes and goes, we Indians have to live together.

I see it is foreign intervention in India. It was a foreign intervention that split India in two, made India and Pakistan nuclear adversaries and resulted in three wars between them. The BBC should investigate Jallianwala Bagh, they should investigate Tony Blair who was responsible for the war in Iraq. The BBC thinks Indians can’t run a country, they don’t believe in our justice system, our democracy and our Constitution.

The Sunday Guardian has contacted one of the two producers of said documentary with a series of questions: 1. Was this documentary commissioned by the BBC and then you started production? Or was it produced by you and then the BBC bought it? 2. When did the production of this documentary start and when did it end? 3. Was there a particular reason for releasing the documentary this month? Why is he out now? 4. As you may know, the documentary is criticized for multiple reasons, including being one-sided. According to critics, the documentary ignored the multiple layers of judicial review that the defendants of the Gujarat riots faced. And that’s one of the reasons it’s called propaganda by people in both countries. Looking back, do you feel that the lack of respect for the judicial process that was followed in this case is something that should have been avoided? 5. The diplomatic document quoted in this documentary is something that was written in 2002. Doesn’t it make sense that those who criticize the documentary wonder why it hasn’t been made public by those who got it? over the past two decades?

However, no response was shared by the producers until the time the story went to press.

