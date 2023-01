Trump criticizes Democrats’ efforts to ‘crucially’ alter primary schedule in New Hampshire speech

Former President Trump criticized the Democratic Party’s efforts to change its primary schedule and oust New Hampshire from its top spot in the nation during an appearance in Granite State on Saturday.

“From the very beginning, I have been a strong advocate for New Hampshire’s premier status in the nation,” Trump said at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee in Salem, NH. “I have been your defender, and I’ve refused to let a Republican…even think about taking away that cherished status.

A Democratic National Committee (DNC) rulemaking committee voted last month to make South Carolina the first state to vote in the party’s presidential nomination calendar, moving it ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Iowa caucus generally kicked off the Democratic nomination calendar, followed closely by New Hampshire with the first primary. In the new schedule, Nevada and New Hampshire would share second place on the schedule, followed by Georgia and Michigan.

The reshuffle, which was endorsed by President Biden, caused a rift with New Hampshire Democrats, who warned it would “wreak havoc” in the state. New Hampshire Sense. Jeanne Shaheen (D) and Maggie Hassan (D) sat out the White House Congressional Ball in December amid anger over the potential changes.

The DNC’s rules and regulations committee will finalize the party’s schedule in June, after voting Wednesday to delay the final decision.

Trump suggested on Saturday that Biden’s endorsement of the schedule reshuffle stems from his disappointing fifth place finish in New Hampshire’s 2020 Democratic primary.

“Joe Biden lost it badly, and it was a very difficult time,” Trump said. “He had a humiliating loss for fifth place, and now he is exacting revenge on your state’s voters by cruelly and shamefully destroying this beloved political tradition.”

Police group slams ‘brutal assault’ in Tire Nichols case: ‘It’s sickening’ Sunday broadcast preview: Pence, more Biden docs found; McCarthy pursues bid to oust 3 Dems from committees

“I hope you will remember this in the general election,” he added.

Trump also announced on Saturday that incumbent New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek would oversee his campaign in the state.

The former president’s campaign has begun to gather momentum, having gotten off to an unusually slow start since his first announcement in November. The former president will also travel to South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3834567-trump-criticizes-democrats-effort-to-cruelly-change-up-primary-calendar-in-new-hampshire-speech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos