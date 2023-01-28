PPP to serve legal notice on Imran Khan over Asif Zardari assassination plot allegations





KARACHI – The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has refuted allegations launched by former Prime Minister Imran Khan that Asif Ali Zardari plotted an assassination attempt against him.

Senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar lambasted the PTI leader as the defiant politician accused Zardari of paying a terrorist group for the work.

Speaking in a joint statement, PPP leaders said the outspoken politician had lost his mind and announced the start of a legal battle against Imran Khan, who is now recovering after being shot dead during a protest rally in Wazirabad.

PPP leaders said Imran made such outlandish claims to stay politically relevant, saying that this time the allegations launched by the PTI leader were serious enough and would receive a harsh response.

Live: PPP leaders at a press conference in Islamabad https://t.co/HctIGVS8WC

— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 28, 2023

Kaira and other leaders have also urged Pakistan’s Supreme Court to take cognizance of the allegations against the former president.

On Friday, Imran Khan said a “plan C” had been drawn up after two previous attempts to eliminate him had failed. He said money stolen from Sindh, where the PPP is in power, was used to kill him, adding that Zardari was among four people involved in the plot to assassinate him.

The former prime minister said he had already recorded a video, which will be released in case he is killed.

Speaking about the arrests of PTI leaders, Khan said they were treated as traitors and openly victims of political revenge. He said the government had focused on withdrawing from politics instead of addressing the economic problems, which continue to worsen day by day. He said the Pakistani rupee had fallen to a historic low while foreign exchange reserves had fallen to an alarming level. He recalled that the reserves amounted to more than 16 billion dollars when the PTI government was overthrown.

He said Sri Lanka and Egypt, which are facing financial difficulties, had halved their military spending. He warned that the country’s national security could be compromised if the country defaults.

The PTI chief also compared commodity prices between his government and the current setup.

