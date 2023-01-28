BBC Documentary PM Modi Indian Diaspora protest UK Glasgow Newcastle Manchester Birmingham London updates





Image source: INDIA TV Indian diaspora in UK to stage protest against BBC documentary on Prime Minister Modi BBC documentary: Feeling insulted by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for its recently released documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian diaspora will stage a protest against the media house in various cities across the UK on January 29. Demonstrations will take place in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and London at midday on Sunday. The British Broadcasting Corporation documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, has raised a storm not only in India but also among the diaspora. Due to the sensitive nature of the documentary, the Indian government banned its broadcast in the country. It was also removed from Youtube for its divisive content and for fear of creating hatred between communities following incidents that took place two decades ago. Indian courts have already handed down their verdicts and sentenced people from both communities for the violence. London-based consultant Adit Kothari, who has been active in the Diaspora movement, says the British Indian Diaspora is enraged, restless and frustrated by the BBC’s deliberate attempts to put on anti-Indian and anti-Indian programs. -secret and sometimes overt Hindus. While with the protest we may not see any change within the BBC to address our organizational concerns, but we need to demonstrate our displeasure with the attitude of the BBC. The diaspora is restless as the documentary follows weeks of anti-Hindu violence in Leicester, the UK’s tenth largest city. The communal violence, which took British society and local police by surprise, was directed at Hindu symbols and homes by local Muslim youth. Weeks of attacks on Hindus in Leicester have caused many families to flee the city due to threats and fear. British Hindus believe the BBC documentary will create a similar situation in which Hindus may again be targeted due to biased coverage. The activist says the BBC protest aims to raise awareness among viewers of the BBC’s failures in its journalistic standards and the Royal Charter, which aims to deliver unbiased, high quality and distinctive journalism. The BBC documentary sparked a strong reaction in Indian society. Lord Rami Ranger, a well-known British MP in the House of Lords, wrote a letter of condemnation to Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, saying, among other things, that the timing of the BBC documentary is grim given that the India and the UK are working for a free trade agreement, India has assumed the presidency of the G20 and the UK has a Prime Minister of Indian descent. In his letter, says Lord Ranger, the producer showed a lack of vision, common sense and judgment in producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary. In India, too, dozens of bureaucrats, retired officers and judges wrote an open letter calling the BBC documentary a delusion of British imperial resurrection. Many other people have started petitions on the change.org site calling for an independent investigation into the actions of the BBC. Many sense a conspiracy as the diverse nation of nearly 1.4 billion people heads to the 2024 election, claiming the BBC is trying to poke fun at Modi. A petition against the BBC has also been lodged in the UK parliament, calling for an investigation into anti-Hindu propaganda and hateful attacks on the Hindu community. (With contributions from IANS) READ ALSO |RSS calls BBC a ‘toolkit that spreads lies and propaganda’ amid row over new PM Modi documentary READ ALSO |‘Not familiar…’: US reacts to controversial BBC documentary criticizing PM Modi latest world news

