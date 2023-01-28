Sweden’s NATO process on hold: FM-Xinhua





Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom speaks during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 24, 2023. (Ninni Andersson/Swedish Government Offices/Handout via Xinhua) Billstrom told Swedish television on Saturday that the Foreign Office had worked a lot on the anger of the past few weeks against Sweden and that it might take some time for it (the anti-Swedish sentiment) to die down. soothes after such a great event. STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Saturday that the country’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) process is on hold, local media reported. “The events of the last few weeks have temporarily halted the process,” Billstrom told the Expressen newspaper, adding that the Swedish government was now investing energy and time in trying to move the process forward. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (centre), flanked by Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom (right) and Defense Minister Pal Jonson, speaks during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on 24 January 2023. (Ninni Andersson/Swedish Government Offices/Handout via Xinhua) Billstrom told Swedish television on Saturday that the Foreign Office had worked a lot on the anger of the past few weeks against Sweden and that it might take some time for it (the anti-Swedish sentiment) to die down. soothes after such a great event. Sweden suffered a major setback in its bid to join NATO after events earlier this month saw protests against Turkey’s president and the burning of a copy of the Koran in Stockholm. Trkiye Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden on Monday that it should not expect Ankara’s support to join NATO after the events. And a meeting between Trkiye, Sweden and Finland scheduled for February had also been postponed indefinitely. In a recent poll by the semi-official Anadolu Agency, 92.5% of those polled in Trkiye said no to Trkiye’s endorsement of Sweden’s NATO bid, the news agency reported. . Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Trkiye on Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

