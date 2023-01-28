Donald Trump in New Hampshire during the first campaign stop for 2024





Former President Donald Trump returned to campaign mode on Saturday, clashing in New Hampshire with Republican Party activists in the state as he hit the road for the first public events of his 2024 White House bid and insulted his successor, President Joe Biden.

What a pigsty this place was, wasn’t it? he said of the garage where classified Biden vice presidential documents were found this month.

He needled Biden for the massive corruption seen on Hunter Bidens laptop in front of a small crowd of 413 party officials at Salem High School in Salem, NH, during the state’s annual GOP meeting.

We have a president whose sons of hell laptop exposes massive corruption, Trump said in the 55-minute speech.

Do you think the father was upset? Trump asked in an aside. What’s on it, son? All the crimes you’ve committed, pop.

Members of the Proud Boys New Hampshire were outside Salem High School ahead of former President Donald Trump’s engagement. Getty Images

The former president said he launched his third run for the White House to deal with the colossal disasters Joe Biden leaves in his wake.

What they are doing is poisoning our country, he said, citing such evils as lax border security, a woke military that can neither fight nor win, and radical left-wing prosecutors who refuse to put criminals in prison.

I’m the only one they’re prosecuting, he complained, citing the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and the tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization. No one is being sued, they are suing me.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Trump claimed his presidency “stopped the Communists…stopped the Marxists.” Getty Images

“We arrested the Communists, we arrested the Marxists,” Trump said of his single term. “And if we don’t stop them next time, I think that will be the end of it,” he told 413 party officials gathered at Salem High School in Salem, NH for the annual GOP meeting of the State.

A second campaign appearance on Saturday was scheduled in Columbia, South Carolina.

Since declaring his intention to run for a non-consecutive second term in November, Trump has stuck to video-released political statements — rather than his trademark loud rallies — to win back the loyalty of Republicans disillusioned with his pompous style and his fixation on his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden.

The trip to New Hampshire came two days after the respected Granite State poll found Trump ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by 12 points among New Hampshire Republicans – although the former president remains the only candidate for the presidency announced by the GOP.

The poll, conducted by the University of New Hampshire, found DeSantis the choice of 42% of likely GOP primary voters, with Trump at 30% — a difference well outside the 5.2 margin of error. % of sample.

I hear [DeSantis] might want to run against me, so handle the way I handle things, Trump said Jan. 16, ignoring a potential challenge from his popular Florida compatriot.

The state’s primary status, first in the country, makes it crucial to Trump’s nomination chances. But his popularity there plummeted during his presidency: he lost New Hampshire to Joe Biden by 7 points in 2020, after beating Hillary Clinton there by just one point in 2016.

A host of high-profile Republicans including former veep Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and others are widely expected to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination — though recent national polls show them all in the single digits. , far behind DeSantis and Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary.

An Emerson College poll this week gave Trump a narrow 44%-41% lead over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 election, while a Biden-DeSantis race would be a draw: 40% for the outgoing president, 39% for the Republican rival.

