The PDIP opens the door to Kaesang Pangarep to enter politics





BANDUNG, investor.id – DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said his party is ready to accept President Joko Widodo’s second son, Kaesang Pangarep, if he wants to work in politics through the PDIP, following the footsteps of Jokowi and his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming. Hasto recalled that in the unknown PDIP whose name is a nuclear family (father, mother, children, editor’s note) are in different political parties. “Yes, if (Kaesang) wants to join PDI Perjuangan, because we have a rule that in a family you cannot be included in the choice of different parties,” Hasto told reporters in Bandung, West Java, Saturday (28/1/2023). According to Hasto, a family’s commitment not to join different parties is very important to build. “Because it also shows an emotional connection, an awareness and a political upbringing that starts in the family,” he said. Read also : This is the opinion of the PDIP regarding the question of the reshuffle on the pond next Wednesday PDIP, Hasto said, was very open for Kaesang to join and submit an application to join PDIP. The reason for this is that as part of the membership, the PDIP uses an active system so whoever they are must submit an application if they wish to join the PDI Perjuangan. “Why is there an active system? Because it is an impetus that by joining the party, they must unite, must put their individual interests into perspective, and give priority to the collective interests of the party” , Hasto explained. The collective interests of the party, Hasto continued, were driven by the ideas, thoughts, ideas and aspirations of Bung Karno to empower the underprivileged, the Marhaen people. “That is why there must be an awareness that involvement in politics is not just a short path to achieve individual goals, but as a process to participate in political education and regeneration and be prepared to be affected by the party in any area,” Hasto said. For the PDIP, Hasto continued, the political education of the family is very important. For this reason, in the nomination rules, for example, a husband and wife from a different party cannot be used as candidates. Read also : Hasto Ask Gibran Show Legacy If you intend to advance in the DKI Pilgub 2024 “Then in a family, there are restrictions, in terms of numbers, except to be a member and a family cannot be affected at the same level,” Hasto concluded. Hasto further gave an example of West Java PDIP Chairman DPD Ono Surono and his wife or child, cannot run as candidates at the same level or in the same constituency. “Because it is a settlement, bearing in mind that we always adhere to the spirit of reform. In the recruitment (of party members), the base is the family, but linked to the issues of assignment (office placement) of a family, we apply various forms of restrictions,” Hasto explained. “But to become part of a family, there are no restrictions, grandparents, fathers, mothers, grandchildren, anyone can join PDI Perjuangan,” concluded Hasto. Publisher: Mashoud Toarik ([email protected])

