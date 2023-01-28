Politics
PM Modi reviews parade during Delhi NCC event, releases 75 piece. Watch | Latest India News
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the honor guard and reviewed the parade of National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents, demonstrating their skills, microlight flying, parasailing. Cultural programs also took place. The rally is the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. A total of 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were invited to be part of the celebrations, according to a government statement.
During the event, Prime Minister Modi also released a special day cover and a commemorative and specially minted coin of 75 denomination, marking 75 years of success for the NCC.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi hailed the determination and spirit of NCC cadets serving the nation over the past 75 years. CNC celebrates 75 years of its formation. Those who have represented NCC over the past 75 years have been part of it, I appreciate their contribution to nation building. India is proud of the determination and spirit of service of the NCC cadets, the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister Modi again hailed the contribution of young people and said that Yuva Shakti is India’s driving force. He further pointed out that the youth of India is the main reason why the whole world is now looking towards our country. The country’s youth are benefiting from India’s defense sector reforms. Over the past eight years, the number of our girls in the police and paramilitary forces has doubled. Today we are witnessing the deployment of women in all three wings of the armed forces,” he added.
“In the border areas and coastal areas, about 1,000,000 people have been nominated for the NCC. When such a great power of the youth wants to be associated with the development of the country, no goal will be impossible,” Prime Minister pointed out. minister.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-reviews-march-past-at-delhi-ncc-event-releases-a-rs-75-coin-watch-101674911551445.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi reviews parade during Delhi NCC event, releases 75 piece. Watch | Latest India News
- Zardari behind ‘Plan-C’ to kill me, says Imran Khan
- Hollywood is preparing to react after the revelation of the secret files of the famous journalist Nikki Finke
- Sabato De Sarno named new artistic director of Gucci
- Trump hits the trail again, eager to show he’s still GOP King Kong
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- This week we revealed the impact of Brexit on UK architecture studios.
- Activated neutrophils can be potent anticancer agents
- The PDIP opens the door to Kaesang Pangarep to enter politics
- Actor Noureddine El Attab, of Prince and La que se avecina, died at 39
- MICE sector boosted by impressive OCEC performance in 2022
- COVID-19 preprint studies take about 6 months to be published