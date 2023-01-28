PM Modi reviews parade during Delhi NCC event, releases 75 piece. Watch | Latest India News

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the honor guard and reviewed the parade of National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents, demonstrating their skills, microlight flying, parasailing. Cultural programs also took place. The rally is the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi. A total of 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were invited to be part of the celebrations, according to a government statement.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi also released a special day cover and a commemorative and specially minted coin of 75 denomination, marking 75 years of success for the NCC.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi hailed the determination and spirit of NCC cadets serving the nation over the past 75 years. CNC celebrates 75 years of its formation. Those who have represented NCC over the past 75 years have been part of it, I appreciate their contribution to nation building. India is proud of the determination and spirit of service of the NCC cadets, the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi again hailed the contribution of young people and said that Yuva Shakti is India’s driving force. He further pointed out that the youth of India is the main reason why the whole world is now looking towards our country. The country’s youth are benefiting from India’s defense sector reforms. Over the past eight years, the number of our girls in the police and paramilitary forces has doubled. Today we are witnessing the deployment of women in all three wings of the armed forces,” he added.

“In the border areas and coastal areas, about 1,000,000 people have been nominated for the NCC. When such a great power of the youth wants to be associated with the development of the country, no goal will be impossible,” Prime Minister pointed out. minister.