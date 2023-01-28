Boris Johnson told to stop seeking advice from Richard Sharps on finances | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson was formally asked by his then Cabinet Secretary to stop seeking advice from Richard Sharp on his financial affairs just days before he was announced as BBC chairman, according to reports. A leaked Cabinet Office memo shows Johnson, who was Prime Minister at the time, was warned by Simon Case on December 22, 2020 to stop speaking to Sharp about his personal financial affairs, the Sunday Times said. On January 6, 2021, Sharp was announced as the BBC’s new chairman. He was Johnson’s preferred candidate for the lead role. The advice issued by Case said: In view of the imminent announcement of Richard Sharp as the new chairman of the BBC, it is important that you no longer seek his advice on your personal financial matters. The Cabinet Office document was drawn up after Johnson and Sharp sought advice in early December 2020 on accepting a loan of up to £800,000 secured by Canadian multimillionaire businessman Sam Blyth. Sharp described Blyth, who is a distant cousin of Johnson, as an old friend. Case commissioned the council on December 7, three days after having a one-on-one meeting without minutes with Sharp at the Cabinet Office. Helen MacNamara, then Assistant Cabinet Secretary in charge of the Cabinet Office (Pet) Property and Ethics team, oversaw the drafting of the opinion. Sharp and the Cabinet Office say Sharp’s involvement in the loan matter ended immediately after the meeting with Case and before the Pet notice was completed. The Sunday Times reported that Blyth and Sharp discussed helping Johnson with his finances twice: over dinner in September 2020 and in a phone conversation. In February 2021, Johnson secured the loan, according to his statement to the Ministers’ Internal Register of Interests. Sharp acknowledged visiting Case on December 4, 2020 to discuss Blyth’s offer of financial assistance. He also confirmed to the publication that he spoke to Johnson about the loan during a No. 10 business meeting. However, he insisted he did not need to disclose this to the nominations committee or the select committee which oversaw the BBC’s role. Government rules state that you cannot be considered for a public appointment if you declare no conflict of interest. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. The BBC chairman insisted last week that he got the job on merit. However, the circumstances of this appointment are now under investigation by William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner. Sharp has repeatedly said he did not advise Johnson or have detailed knowledge of his finances. He told the BBC last week he believed he would be exonerated, insisting he would not quit his job with the company. Sharp is due to testify before MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on February 7, covering issues raised at a previous hearing as well as developments since then. A spokesperson for Johnson told the Sunday Times: Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: We do not comment on leaks.

