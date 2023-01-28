Politics
Xi Jinping’s worldview
Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s book provides valuable insight into the workings of the Chinese Communist Party and the mindset of its strongman.
This time, China is occupying the minds of global financial markets in a positive way: the party leadership’s surprising abandonment of the zero-Covid policy, announced in December, opens up the prospect of a strong recovery in the Chinese economy. Households in the People’s Republic have accumulated huge savings over the three years of the pandemic, so a wave of pent-up consumer spending could soon ripple through the economy.
Important party voices also expressed more lenient views on the private sector. So said the powerful chairman of the Banking and Insurance Commission, Guo ShuqingBy early January, the regulatory campaign against internet and e-commerce companies was largely over.
Finally, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Vice Premier Liu He, from the perspective of Western financial markets, emerged as the most sympathetic figure and announced that China is back in the global economy.
So everything is fine ?
Were concerns unfounded after General Secretary Xi Jinping came to power at the 20th Party Congress in late October, when well-known observers in the country said ideology in China now clearly trumps interests? commercial? Perhaps even the thesis of the 21st century great power conflict between the United States and China has been exaggerated?
Given these surprising turns and the related volatility in financial markets, it is worth stepping back and seeing the big picture.
That’s the goal of Avoidable War The Dangers of Catastrophic Conflict Between Xi Jinping and China by Kevin Rudd. The former Australian prime minister and foreign secretary, current president of the Asia Society and future Australian ambassador to the United States is one of the most astute and insightful western observers of China. The trained sinologist is fluent in Mandarin and was already stationed in Beijing as a young diplomat in the 1980s.
The world from Beijing’s perspective
First of all: the title of the book is slightly misleading. Rudd does not primarily deal with an impending war between the United States and China, and only touches on Taiwan. The main part of the book, about two-thirds of the content, is intensively devoted to the inner workings of the Chinese Communist Party and Xi Jinping’s worldview. This worldview guides the actions of China’s strongman and explains the actions of the party leadership, which to Western eyes sometimes seem irrational.
Refreshing and compact, Rudd begins his story with a historical overview of US-China relations, with the founding years of the United States falling almost exactly when China was at its peak under the Qing. Important milestones in the relations between the two states are the Boxer Rebellion of 1900, the humiliation of the young Republic of China at the Versailles Peace Conference in 1919, the alliance with Chiang Kai-shek during World War II world, the clash with Mao’s People’s Republic during the Korean War and the rapprochement with Richard Nixon’s trip to Beijing in 1972.
From the early 1980s, Deng Xiaoping’s policy of reform and opening up followed, to which the United States responded with the principle of constructive engagement. The culmination of China’s rapprochement and integration into the liberal, rules-based global economic system was the People’s Republic’s admission to the World Trade Organization in December 2001.
The author spends a lot of time explaining Beijing’s perspective on history and current developments. This is assuming that readers of his book are more familiar with the Western view of China, but the actions of the party leadership can only be understood with an understanding of Beijing’s perspective.
Rudd argues that Xi’s worldview is deeply Leninist with respect to domestic and partisan politics, Marxist with respect to economics, and nationalist with respect to foreign policy. It illustrates Xi’s worldview using ten concentric circles, decreasing in importance outwards:
- First circle: staying in power. The main goal of the Chinese Communist Party, more important than any other goal, is to stay in power. The party is above everything, including the state. This is a fundamental difference with Western political parties, and this Leninist reality must never be forgotten, writes Rudd.
- Second circle: ensuring national unity. China’s unity and territorial integrity is the second most important goal, right after the party’s absolute grip on power. Territorial integrity also includes Tibet, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong, as well as the return of Taiwan.
- Third circle: the growth of the Chinese economy. Increasing the prosperity of the people is a central part of the social contract between the party and the people. This also includes the strategy to make China less dependent on the vagaries of the global economy and dollar shackles.
- Fourth circle: sustainability in environmental issues. The Party leadership understands that China’s rapid economic development has caused huge environmental problems, and people are increasingly demanding clean air and clean water. This too is understood as part of the social contract between the party and the people.
- Fifth circle: modernization of the army. Xi considers himself a great strategist, and in 2012, after taking power, he was shocked by the desolate state of the armed forces. Technological upgrades and the establishment of a deep-sea fleet are essential for Xi, to consolidate China’s power both at home and abroad.
- Sixth circle: taking care of the neighbours. The People’s Republic borders 14 states. Historically, threats to the empire came primarily from land neighbors. For this reason, Xi’s strategy is to engage with China’s neighbors, and the best example is to keep Russia dependent if possible.
- Seventh circle: Securing the maritime periphery of the Western Pacific. While Beijing is committed to serving its land neighbors, Beijing’s vision of the Pacific is dominated by enemies. A circle of allies from the United States, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Australia are blocking the way. Here, Xi’s strategy is to question the long-term loyalty of the United States. Meanwhile, in the South China Sea, Beijing is creating facts by occupying and fortifying islands and reefs.
- Eighth circle: Securing the western continental periphery. Beijing is seeking strategic depth across the Eurasian landmass, to the Middle East and into Africa, through the Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure projects.
- Ninth Circle: Securing Influence in the Developing World. Even in the early years of the People’s Republic under Mao and Zhou Enlai, China considered itself a leading nation in the Third World. Beijing has for years maintained dependent relations with states in Asia, Africa and Latin America. On the one hand, this serves to secure raw materials, but it also brings tangible benefits to the UN: whenever the UN General Assembly votes on issues that affect China, Beijing can count on many supports.
- Tenth Circle: Reorganization of the World Order. With its rise under Deng from 1978, China first dutifully integrated itself into the US-dominated post-war world order and participated in institutions such as the UN, World Bank world, the IMF, the WTO, etc. At the same time, however, Beijing has worked for years to undermine these institutions and opportunistically build parallel organizations. Xi now leaves no doubt that he does not accept the liberal world order built by the United States after 1945 for granted.
Ten scenarios about Taiwan
It is these ten circles, according to Kevin Rudd’s analysis, that guide and explain all the actions of the party and its helmsman Xi.
According to the author, the West, led by the United States, has been naïve for too long, clinging to the hope that China will open up and liberalize on its own as prosperity increases. . In recent years under Obama and then under Trump, the tide has turned. It wasn’t until the Biden administration that Washington moved to a comprehensive containment strategy, which included blocking China’s access to high-tech products.
Rudd closes the book on the Taiwan question (cf. second circle, securing territorial integrity) and presents ten scenarios of how this conflict could unfold over the next decade, from America’s “monkey” moment to the defeat and humiliation of Xi Jinping.
The good news is that not all of these scenarios envision a hot war between the superpowers. Rudd presents compelling ways to avert catastrophe (hence the book’s title: Avoidable War).
The bad news: The years ahead will be difficult and potentially dangerous. Accidental and unintentional collisions in conflict zones in the South China Sea or East China Sea hold potential for escalation.
Both Beijing and Washington will face enormous strategic challenges. Conflict, whether cold or hot, will not leave Europe and Switzerland unscathed. It helps to understand the worldview that Xi Jinping is working with.
Avoidable War is not a simple book in terms of content, but Kevin Rudd wrote it in a smooth, understandable and captivating way. Highly recommended.
