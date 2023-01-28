The National Brigade of the DPP appreciates Jokowi’s coherent policy of eradicating radicalism and intolerance » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and analysis



Photo: is Photo: is

DIALEXIS.COM | National – The DPP National Brigade pointed out that Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was very consistent in eradicating radicalism and intolerance. The constancy of the Head of State will certainly be a fine legacy for future generations.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s concern to convey a good story for a glorious future must be supported by all components of society.

The prevention and fight against radicalism, terrorism and intolerance must be carried out by all the peoples of our beloved homeland, said the general president of the DPP National Brigade, Reni Lubis, after the declaration of the leadership of DPP National Brigade and National Dialogue on Radicalism and Intolerance in Balai Sarwono, Jakarta, Saturday (28/1).

Radicalism and intolerance have the potential to divide the great nation of Indonesia. Moreover, in today’s digital age, radicalism, terrorism and intolerance are easily spread through social media. High Internet access in Indonesia, if not managed wisely, can certainly be a strategic tool for the spread of radicalism, terrorism and intolerance that threatens the life of Indonesia’s diverse society.

Some parts seem to have forgotten the history of the founding of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, which was in fact built on a bedrock of diversity with a diversity of cultures, ethnicities, languages ​​and even religions, said Reni Lubis.

At this time, the National Brigade stressed that it fully supports Indonesian President Joko Widodo in preventing and combating radicalism, terrorism and intolerance.

This is because the diversity that has been torn apart by efforts to divide the nation cannot be ignored.

The National Brigade will contribute to preventing and combating radicalism, terrorism and intolerance which threaten national unity through contributions of reflections, in-depth reflections, scientific studies and concrete actions through creative means with a socio-cultural approach.

“I call on all members of the DPP National Brigade, DPD and DPC National Brigade, all voluntary bodies and all the people of Indonesia to unite and work together to fight against radicalism, terrorism and intolerance, which will bring Indonesia to justice, prosperity and prosperity in diversity,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Brigade board Petrus Selestinus explained that acts of violence and persecution perpetrated by some mass organizations against other minority groups on the basis of the SARA still occur sporadically in Indonesia.

Unfortunately, these acts of violence and persecution were not continued as they all ended peacefully under mass pressure.

This model of regulation is regrettable because it is not in line with the spirit of President Jokowi when revising Law No. 11. 17 of 2013 concerning Ormas through Perpu no. 2 of 2017 and the principle of punishment in general offences,” he said.

“It is not a complaint that does not recognize the end of the criminal procedure because there is peace between the perpetrator and the victim or the perpetrator and the police officer in charge of the case,” Petrus said. .

Deputy Chairman of the PDP National Brigade, Taufik Damas, stressed that as a modern society, the Indonesian people should respect democracy. The positive law that applies in Indonesia must also be respected by all people in social life.

As a civilized nation, it is important to respect the differences that are natural in life, said the deputy head of Nahdlatul Ulama Jakarta regional office.

On the same occasion, social observer Rudi S. Kamri underlined that the perpetrators of acts of intolerance can be prosecuted even if it is based on the 1945 Constitution.

“Anyone who commits acts of intolerance and radicalism that lead to separatism must be eradicated. If a certain group creates a state within a state, has its own system and its own rules, that is clearly separatism and must be prosecuted” , he explained. [mediaindonesia.com]