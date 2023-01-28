Politics
The National Brigade of the DPP appreciates Jokowi’s coherent policy of eradicating radicalism and intolerance » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and analysis
Photo: is
DIALEXIS.COM | National – The DPP National Brigade pointed out that Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was very consistent in eradicating radicalism and intolerance. The constancy of the Head of State will certainly be a fine legacy for future generations.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s concern to convey a good story for a glorious future must be supported by all components of society.
The prevention and fight against radicalism, terrorism and intolerance must be carried out by all the peoples of our beloved homeland, said the general president of the DPP National Brigade, Reni Lubis, after the declaration of the leadership of DPP National Brigade and National Dialogue on Radicalism and Intolerance in Balai Sarwono, Jakarta, Saturday (28/1).
Radicalism and intolerance have the potential to divide the great nation of Indonesia. Moreover, in today’s digital age, radicalism, terrorism and intolerance are easily spread through social media. High Internet access in Indonesia, if not managed wisely, can certainly be a strategic tool for the spread of radicalism, terrorism and intolerance that threatens the life of Indonesia’s diverse society.
Some parts seem to have forgotten the history of the founding of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, which was in fact built on a bedrock of diversity with a diversity of cultures, ethnicities, languages and even religions, said Reni Lubis.
At this time, the National Brigade stressed that it fully supports Indonesian President Joko Widodo in preventing and combating radicalism, terrorism and intolerance.
This is because the diversity that has been torn apart by efforts to divide the nation cannot be ignored.
The National Brigade will contribute to preventing and combating radicalism, terrorism and intolerance which threaten national unity through contributions of reflections, in-depth reflections, scientific studies and concrete actions through creative means with a socio-cultural approach.
“I call on all members of the DPP National Brigade, DPD and DPC National Brigade, all voluntary bodies and all the people of Indonesia to unite and work together to fight against radicalism, terrorism and intolerance, which will bring Indonesia to justice, prosperity and prosperity in diversity,” he said.
Meanwhile, National Brigade board Petrus Selestinus explained that acts of violence and persecution perpetrated by some mass organizations against other minority groups on the basis of the SARA still occur sporadically in Indonesia.
Unfortunately, these acts of violence and persecution were not continued as they all ended peacefully under mass pressure.
This model of regulation is regrettable because it is not in line with the spirit of President Jokowi when revising Law No. 11. 17 of 2013 concerning Ormas through Perpu no. 2 of 2017 and the principle of punishment in general offences,” he said.
“It is not a complaint that does not recognize the end of the criminal procedure because there is peace between the perpetrator and the victim or the perpetrator and the police officer in charge of the case,” Petrus said. .
Deputy Chairman of the PDP National Brigade, Taufik Damas, stressed that as a modern society, the Indonesian people should respect democracy. The positive law that applies in Indonesia must also be respected by all people in social life.
As a civilized nation, it is important to respect the differences that are natural in life, said the deputy head of Nahdlatul Ulama Jakarta regional office.
On the same occasion, social observer Rudi S. Kamri underlined that the perpetrators of acts of intolerance can be prosecuted even if it is based on the 1945 Constitution.
“Anyone who commits acts of intolerance and radicalism that lead to separatism must be eradicated. If a certain group creates a state within a state, has its own system and its own rules, that is clearly separatism and must be prosecuted” , he explained. [mediaindonesia.com]
|
Sources
2/ https://dialeksis.com/nasional/dpp-brigade-nasional-apresiasi-kebijakan-jokowi-konsisten-berantas-radikalisme-dan-intoleransi/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The National Brigade of the DPP appreciates Jokowi’s coherent policy of eradicating radicalism and intolerance » DIALEXIS :: Dialectics and analysis
- The Netherlands and Japan set to join the United States in limiting China’s access to chip technology
- Imran Khan claimed Zardari paid money for his assassination
- aditya roy kapur: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur buys 2023 Range Rover luxury SUV for over Rs 1.64 crore
- Trump kicks off 2024 race with visits to New Hampshire, South Carolina
- People gather in downtown LA, Hollywood to protest the death of Tire Nichols
- ‘Missing India Test series will nag me for the rest of my life’ | Cricket
- Xi Jinping’s worldview
- Gophers men’s basketball suffers fifth straight loss in blowout at Northwestern
- Lone Star actor Rob Lowe films special intro for Austin FD video
- Jamaica Stock Exchange: JSE Bond Indices as of January 27, 2023
- Jason Struggles has ‘always struggled with anxiety | Entertainment