Turkeys pay dearly for pressuring the Russians

If you enjoyed the weeks of intra-NATO wrangling over whether to send heavy tanks to Ukraine, then you’ll love the ongoing scramble over whether Sweden and Finland should be admitted into the transatlantic alliance. While Germany was the only holdout in the first instance, Turkey is the stumbling block in the second and in the fiery words of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the feud is not going to end anytime soon.

Erdogan, in the midst of his toughest election campaign in two decades, used his veto on Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership to pressure both countries on one of his top priorities: crack down on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a group that Turkey, the United States, and the European Union all label as a terrorist organization. The irony is that his objections to NATO enlargement are not about NATO at all. Rather, it is a calculated attempt to push Sweden and Finland to allow the eradication of a Kurdish insurgency that has fought the Turkish state for decades. Erdogan issues an ultimatum to the Swedes and Finns: do as I ask or you will not be part of the NATO family.

This is not the first time that Erdogan has used his veto over the issue (all NATO members must agree to admit a candidate, which means any country can block the move). Last summer, when Finland and Sweden were trying to get their candidacies to the first stage of the process, the Turkish government stressed that it would not support them if the Kurdish question (among others) was not addressed. Membership talks end with passed in July, but only after the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers signed a deal with Ankara lifting its arms embargo against Turkey, reaffirming that the PKK is a terrorist group and promising to respond to Turkish extradition requests.

Erdogan, however, was unhappy with the implementation, especially when it comes to Sweden. Much of the fault can be attributed to the agreement itself, which is so vague that it allows signatories their own interpretations of what is and is not required. The Swedes, for example, have a stricter interpretation of what constitutes a legitimate extradition request than the Turks. Individuals considered by Erdogan to be bloodthirsty terrorists who deserve to be locked up are simultaneously seen by Swedish authorities as deserving of judicial review.

Last week, the small protest by fringe far-right Islamophobes, in which a Koran was burned outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, only made matters worse. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto called for a timeout for all three parties before resuming talks. Yet the Turks were furious: scheduled talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland have been postponedand Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said continuing the dialogue would be without meaning. The impending Turkish elections have given Erdogan justification for being a more stubborn nationalist than he already is, so the prospect of seeing the three countries sit down again will likely have to wait after those elections in May ( or later if there is a second round).

The United States, meanwhile, is apparently so desperate to have Finland and Sweden in NATO that it is ready to bribe the Turks for their cooperation. On January 13, the the wall street journal reported on the Biden administrations’ intention to notify Congress of a possible $20 billion arms package to Turkey, including the sale of 40 new F-16 jets. The deal would only be done if Turkey dropped its objections to Sweden and Finland becoming new NATO members. The administration argues that the arms deals are unrelated to NATO expansion, but anyone with an ounce of common sense can see that’s junk.

No one knows how this drama will end. US and European officials expect Erdogan to become more cooperative after the elections in Turkey (assuming Erdogan wins, of course). But it is just as likely that Erdogan or his successor will maintain a hard line on NATO enlargement because it is politically beneficial. For Erdogan in particular, not bowing to the demands of Washington and Europe has become central to his political persona. Indeed, it may even be a smart game for Turkey, a mid-tier power in a geographically strategic position whose political leadership is increasingly concerned with preserving a sense of balance in its foreign policy. No one can blame the Turks for using the power they possess to advance their own security interests, even though all the other NATO capitals strongly disagree with their choices.

Erdogan’s behavior in this whole affair has been curious. More curious is why the United States is so desperate to bring Finland and Sweden into the alliance that it is prepared to send Turkey some of the most advanced fighter jets on the market. Foreign policy experts in Washington will answer this question in the most predictable way: the arrival of the two Nordic countries will bolster the alliance’s military capability, trumpet its resolve, and demonstrate to Vladimir Putin that its invasion of Ukraine was the greatest goal in history. Yet expanding the alliance also means expanding the Americas’ security umbrella and the number of countries it is required to defend with nuclear weapons, if necessary.

F-16s for an additional security burden in Europe? Is it really a good deal?

