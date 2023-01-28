Politics
‘Mantra of unity’ the antidote to divisive forces: PM Modi at NCC rally
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly warned against efforts to sow differences and create a chasm among the people of the country under one pretext or another and said such attempts would not succeed.
Addressing a CCN rally at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the unity mantra was the only way for India to achieve greatness.
Bhaanti, by removing the Baatein from Bhaanti, the children of Maa Bharti try to find the main milk in the beeches. (Several issues are raked in to create divisions among the children of Mother India), the Prime Minister said in Hindi.
Despite these efforts, there will never be differences between the peoples of India, he said.
“Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti,” he said.
The unity mantra is the ultimate antidote. This is the only way for India to achieve greatness, the Prime Minister stressed.
