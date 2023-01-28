Donald Trump launches presidential campaign in New Hampshire





Donald Trump launched his bid for the White House in New Hampshire, where he argued he had won the 2020 election and framed Joe Bidens’ bid to move the first presidential primary out of state as the president was getting revenge “for losing ‘badly’ three years ago.

Trump, former president and keynote speaker at the Republican State Committee meeting held at the high school in Salem, NH, on Saturday, promised a friendly crowd of supporters that he would make sure New Hampshire kept his first primary in the country. status, if he returned to the White House.

You have it, Trump said. You are the first and you will remain the first.

Trump said he’s won the Republican presidential primary twice in New Hampshire and believes he’s also won two general elections and said Bidens’ fifth-place finish in the 2020 Democratic primary influenced the bid for the president to change the 2024 electoral calendar.

Now he is taking revenge (on) your state’s voters, clearly and shamefully destroying this beloved political tradition, Trump said. And I hope you remember that in the general election.

The Democratic National Committee voted to place New Hampshire second on the 2024 presidential primary schedule, behind South Carolina and the same day as Nevada, a move that drew opposition from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Democrats premises.

Sununu, who is also expected to challenge Biden for president, said last week that New Hampshire plans to vote first no matter what, despite penalties the national party has said states could face for refusing to stand. comply, USA Today reported.

The New Hampshire Republican Party has already decided to keep the state first in the primary GOP roster, according to Matt Mowers, former NHGOP executive director and Trump’s senior White House adviser, who said that roster has a very high profile. served our country well.

States that vote early have more voice and influence than those that vote later in the process.

I think it’s a shame that Joe Bidens is bringing boss-style politics here, Mowers said. It rewards states that supported it, where all it had to do was get an endorsement. But he overlooks the state that has arguably the most open political process in the country.

Trump spoke for just under an hour at Saturday’s meeting, where he laid out his first presidential program, which mostly included a series of plans to continue what he started in his four years in office. as president and reverse the steps Biden has taken since his defeat in 2020, describing his term as a colossal failure.

It’s weird, but I think the United States is April Fool’s Day every day, Trump said.

Trump said he would crack down on illegal immigration by re-securing the Mexico-U.S. border, replacing Chinese imports of essential goods with U.S.-made products, and boosting the economy by shrinking taxes and ending Joe Bidens’ war on American energy. ”

He also said he would impose term limits on Congress, institute a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress, keep America out of senseless foreign wars, and uphold election integrity. which he says has been affected by early mail-in voting that was introduced during the pandemic.

Trump also fell back on familiar refrains, insulting his political rivals, referring to President Biden as Brandon and the former Speaker of the House as Crazy Nancy Pelosi.

He called the gathered media fake news and referred to the laptop controversy involving the president’s son, Hunter Biden, saying the FBI covered up the massive corruption exposed on the computer by telling the media he was acted as Russian disinformation.

He also suggested that crime was on the rise because of calls for defunding the police, jokingly, you go to New York. No one is prosecuted. I’m the only guy they’re chasing.

Judging by the interest, Trump still has a strong presence in the Republican Party, despite his efforts to incite an insurrection on the US Capitol after his election defeat, which is still under investigation by the committee of the January 6, and a long list of other criminal charges brought against him since his presidency.

A New Hampshire GOP representative said Saturday turnout was the highest for an annual meeting, at around 90%, and hundreds of pro-Trump supporters, including a contingent of Proud Boys, a neo- right-wing fascist, gathered in Salem. High school car park. The annual meeting was an invitation-only event.

Incumbent NHGOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek, whom Trump named his senior campaign adviser, led the American chants after the former president concluded his remarks, and a woman from the state committee was singled out for her support by Trump, after shouting, We love you, as he spoke.

However, while Trump boasted of being far ahead in the polls, the latest poll from the University of New Hampshire puts him 12 points behind another Republican presidential hopeful, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the Granite State.

Support for DeSantis, who paid to ship migrants to sanctuary states like Massachusetts, was also evident at the New Hampshire GOP committee meeting, where his cardboard cutout was on display and tables were set up for him.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during the NHGOP convention at Salem High School in Salem, NH on Saturday. (Jim Mahoney/Boston Herald)

Former President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after delivering his speech at the NHGOP convention at Salem High School in Salem, NH on Saturday. (Jim Mahoney/Boston Herald)

