Imran Khan to get legal notice for murder plan charge against Zardari





Khan accused former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari of paying off a terrorist group for his assassination.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced that it will send legal notice to former Prime Minister Imran Khan for his allegation that former President Asif Ali Zardari paid terrorists to assassinate him.

In a virtual press conference, Khan on Friday accused Zardari of hatching a new plan with the country’s intelligence agencies to assassinate him after the two previous attempts failed.

Now they’ve made a plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind it all. He has a lot of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends to win elections, Khan said.

He gave money to a terrorist organization and people from powerful agencies facilitate it. It was decided on three fronts and they will act soon, the leader of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said.

Khan, who has repeatedly alleged a conspiracy to kill him, survived an assassination attempt when a man shot him in the leg during his anti-government march in Wazirabad in November last year.

In response to Khan’s allegations, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira criticized him for the allegation, saying the former prime minister had lost his mind.

PPP leaders said the party would issue a legal notice, demanding that he quash his allegations, which he called baseless and a lie.

Imran Khan died politically due to his political thought and political character. He is afflicted with depression and panic, PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari said, adding that Khan blamed Pakistani institutions like the election commission and the former army chief in the panic.

Kaira said Khans policy involved throwing opponents in jail, undermining his personality, disrespecting and creating panic. He further stated that Khan’s policy is a supporter of fascism and his governance is undemocratic.

On Friday, the Electoral Commission issued a notification to hold by-elections on March 16 for the 33 National Assembly seats that became vacant after the resignation of MPs from the Khans PTI party.

MPs from the PTI party had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament after he was ousted in April last year by a vote of no confidence.

Pakistan’s parliament accepted the resignations of just 11 MPs in July last year. After many months on January 17, the President of the National Assembly accepted 34 more resignations from the PTI and followed 35 more on January 20. He later accepted 43 more resignations on January 25 to virtually eliminate the PTI from the house.

The ECP launched the election process on the vacant seats by announcing March 16 as the date for the polls on only 33 seats. The notification for the holding of elections on the other vacant seats would also be announced separately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newindian.in/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-to-get-legal-notice-for-murder-plan-charge-against-zardari/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

