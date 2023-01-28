Political observers convince Surya Paloh and Jokowi meeting to discuss political engagement





JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – Political observer Pangi Syarwi believes that the meeting between Nasdem party chairman Surya Paloh and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will focus on reshuffle and political commitment contracts. He believes Jokowi is questioning Nasdem’s commitment to protect President Jokowi’s government until 2024. “After there is reshuffle, you can, but maybe find a middle way, not directly confrontation. Because as far as I know, the president always takes the path of diplomacy, does not want confrontation,” he said on Saturday (28/1/2023). According to Pangi Syarwi, so far, Jokowi has always taken the path of political stability and not gratuity. Redesign anything without consideration, without calculation, or as Jokowi likes, it is in fact the prerogative of the president. “But it could trigger political instability in Jokowi’s government,” he said. Also read: Meeting between Surya Paloh and Jokowi, Aria Bima calls the relationship between the two uncalculated Moreover, until now, Nasdem has helped the government a lot, participated in political programs, including leading Jokowi to become president for two terms. “I think you have to be really careful to find common interests or there will be a few ministers who get cut, but if it’s not extreme I think so,” he said. Pangi Syarwi also highlighted the ministers of Nasdem who were called Surya Paloh and Nasdem who visited the secretariat of Gerindra-PKB. He considers this interesting and becomes a causal and related empirical extent. “So an event is not just one event, so there are many related events,” he said. Thanks to this event, he believes that there will be progress in a more solid and successful coalition. The reason is that first, Nasdem officially announced that it will carry Anies Baswedan as its 2024 presidential candidate without conditions. That is, it doesn’t have to be with AHY, it doesn’t have to be a crossover or it doesn’t have to be forced. “So that’s enough, a coalition based on programs, common interests, policies, legacy, and the principles of development. It is the best coalition, non-transactional and pragmatic,” he said. Meanwhile, in a candidate-based coalition, if the executives don’t support her, she won’t form a coalition. If you want to form a coalition, it must be conditional. “This, in my opinion, is not strong. His coalition base is easy to break in the middle of the road. And the coalition did not last long,” said Pangi Syarwi. Also Read: Meeting Surya Paloh and Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Nasdem General Secretary says he has not met for 3 months He is of the opinion that the coalition must not go astray, its path of struggle must be clear, so that the coalition can be permanent and strong.

