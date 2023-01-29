Trump hits the 2024 campaign trail with an assault on… windmills? – Rolling stone





Our brief respite from seeing Donald Trump on the campaign trail since he kicked off his 2024 campaign in mid-November has come to an end, meaning we are all once again subject to his unfiltered hot takes, including wacky claims against its old enemy: windmills. (Don Quixote jokes write themselves.)

During a speech at the annual meeting of New Hampshire’s Republican state committee, Trump mocked Biden’s energy policies. “The price of oil is at an all-time high, and it was the day [Biden] said, ‘No drilling, we’re not going to drill. We are going wind. Let’s kill all the birds. Let’s destroy our planes and our beautiful oceans and seas and everything else,” Trump said. It’s unclear what Trump thinks wind turbines will do to airplanes.

“And on top of that, we’re selling millions and millions of barrels of cheap oil to China,” he continued. “We sell it to China. We demand that wind turbines be built on our oceans. We demand that they go to our prairies, our mountains and our plains to find that they kill all our birds to such a degree that if you go hunting and shoot a bald eagle they put you in prison for five years, right? They kill thousands with these windmills. Nothing happens.”

Trump is not wrong to say that wind turbines have been linked to the death of bald eagles and golden eagles, although at least one company has suffered the consequences. Last year, a judge ordered ESI Energy to pay some $8 million after it admitted its turbines had killed at least 150 eagles. It’s particularly rich that Trump chose to focus on animal welfare as an argument for one of his pet issues given his usual animosity toward the environment, as evidenced by his administration’s pushback from environmental protections and climate damage.

Continuing his rant, Trump linked it to another of his long-standing grudges, China. “[Wind is] the most expensive and least reliable form of energy on our planet—extremely expensive. And the wind turbines are all made in China,” he said. “Some are made in Germany, but most are made in China.” Editor’s Choice

Trump bears a long-standing personal grudge against the windmills. He lost a legal battle against the Scottish government after taking legal action when the government installed an offshore wind farm within sight of one of its golf courses, Trump International Scotland. After lengthy litigation, the Trump Organization was ordered in 2019 to pay the Scottish government $290,000 for its legal costs in the case. Tendency

That wasn’t the only wild claim Trump made in his New Hampshire speech. He also said that before the United States left Afghanistan, the Taliban “never [fought] at night because they don’t have binoculars. (He probably meant night-vision goggles, though they had access to pre-2021 ones.) And, Trump attacked the FBI’s investigation into classified documents he kept at the resort town of Mar-a-Lago after his presidency, saying the National Archives is a “radical leftist institution”.

His speech also contained his usual hatred, including a transphobic rant and a tirade against immigrants. Trump will continue his campaign on Saturday afternoon in South Carolina where he will speak to a group of 500 guests at the state capitol grounds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-2024-campaign-trail-new-hampshire-windmills-1234670274/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos