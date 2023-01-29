Politics
PM Modi back in Mumbai on February 10 to open Bohri Academy | Bombay News
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the city again on February 10. This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit in a month. On January 19, Modi was in Mumbai to lay the foundation stones for many projects and to inaugurate the 2A and 7 metro lines.
According to sources, Modi is coming for the opening of Arab Academy of Dawoodi Bohra Communities in Andheri East. He is expected to share the stage with His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. A community official said an official announcement would be made once formalities were completed.
The city’s BJP leaders added that the prime minister may also attend more programs during his visit to Mumbai. Municipal elections in Mumbai and other cities are expected in a few months. Local BJP leaders are also aiming to get more infrastructure and civic projects launched by the prime minister, which could boost their argument with voters that the ruling BJP can develop Mumbai’s infrastructure.
Following the split in the Shiv Sena, the BJP is now aiming to deliver another blow to the Thackeray-led faction by gaining power in the Mumbai civic body that has ruled the Shiv Sena for nearly three decades.
The BJP’s victory in the Mumbai civic polls would be a major setback for Thackeray. On the other hand, if Thackeray manages to win the Mumbai civic poll regardless, it could give him a much-needed boost to recoup lost ground after a split within his party. The results of Mumbai’s civic polls would be crucial for the BJP and the party is sparing no effort to win India’s wealthiest civic body. During his last visit, Modi kicked off the BJP’s poll campaign by calling on the people of Mumbai to ensure that the same party rules from Delhi to Mumbai so that the city’s development can be accelerated. City BJP leaders are now hoping their most popular leader will further bolster their campaign.
They also hope that the Dawoodi Bohra community, which has a strong presence in the southern parts of Mumbai, could support their party in the civic polls.
A senior BJP leader also said the party and state bureaucrats are planning whether other groundbreaking ceremonies or project inaugurations can take place on the same day.
Meanwhile, Anjuman Islam, which entered its 150th year of service, also called the Prime Minister for its celebrations. It is not clear whether the Prime Minister’s Office accepted it or not.
Other leaders like CM Eknath Shinde and CM MP will share the stage with the PM. He is also likely to have a meeting with them later regarding the possible expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet, as the state is to proceed with the expansion of the cabinet ahead of the budget session of the state legislature.
