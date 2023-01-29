Rishi Sunak ‘offers Boris Johnson supporters knighthood’ in exchange for ‘good conduct’

Boris Johnson’s supporters claim they were offered honors in exchange for good behavior in the Commons while Rishi Sunak struggles to contain Labour’s opinion poll lead.

MPs say the pledges of chivalry and other gongs were whispered to them in the Commons tea rooms.

One said: The No.10 is trying to disband the clumsy team which is very agitated over Rishi’s failure to make inroads into Starmers’ lead of more than 20 points. But they didn’t have long to overthrow him.

The claims come amid concerns from allies of Mr Sunaks that he could face a challenge from the Boris wing of the party if the May 4 local elections were as bad as feared.

A Tory MP said: The election could be a time of maximum danger for Rishi if it signals a real meltdown when it comes to the general election.

He warned that a landslide defeat would meat Tory opinion polls and could spark panic among fellow party members who would see their Commons majorities disappear.

However, other Sunak allies hope the coronation of King Charles two days after local elections in May could deprive the rebels of the oxygen they need.

They were also encouraged by Tory election adviser Isaac Levidos’ message on the Cabinet’s day away last week, where he argued that Labour’s massive polling head was softer than it looked.

However, in a potential new threat to the prime minister, his predecessor Liz Truss is set to return to the political front line ahead of the March 15 budget, where she is likely to disclose her pro-growth policy agenda.

Her intervention, the first since she was forced out of No 10, will likely be seized upon by Tory critics of what they see as high-tax governments’ approach to balancing the books.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt responded to growing Tory calls for tax cuts last week by insisting the best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation.