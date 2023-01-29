“We are on the brink of World War III”





Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, US foreign policy and undocumented immigrants on Saturday as he launched his bid to return to the White House with campaign stops in New Hampshire and Carolina from South.

Trump, who is seeking to become the first president elected to non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland, has presented himself as the Republican best positioned to win the nomination and defeat Biden.

“The 2024 election is our only chance to save our country, and we need a leader ready to do it from day one,” Trump told an audience at the State House in South Carolina. “We need a president who can take on the whole system and a president who can win.”

In a string of recent polls, Trump led Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the second-choice of GOP voters at this early stage by 19 points or more. But there are signs Trump’s support is waning in some parts of the country: A University of New Hampshire survey released this week showed DeSantis leading Trump 42% to 30%. New Hampshire traditionally holds the nation’s first primary, after the Iowa caucuses.

In South Carolina, Trump was surrounded by Republican officials, including Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Joe Wilson.

In Saturday’s twin speeches, which largely mirrored each other, Trump painted a bleak picture of America under Biden and pledged to reverse inflation, secure the US border with Mexico and strengthen the position of America as a world power.

“Through weakness and incompetence, Joe Biden has brought us to the brink of World War III,” Trump said. “We were on the brink of World War III, just in case no one knew. As president, I will bring peace by force.”

He called Biden’s botched US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 “the lowest day in the history of our country” and claimed that if he were president, there would be “a negotiated peace agreement within 24 hours” to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He blamed Biden for border crossings and drug deaths, repeating his 2015 claim that Mexico sends “killers”, “murderers” and “rapists” to the United States.

“They send people who are killers, murderers, they send rapists. And they send, frankly, terrorists, or terrorists come on their own, and we can’t allow that to happen,” he said. said Trump.

And, at a time when conservative activists were trying to rewrite school curricula, Trump promised to end federal funding for schools that don’t align with his views on education and allow parents to directly elect principals. public schools.

At both stops, Trump singled out Hunter Biden, the president’s son, for his derision and appeared to blame the elder Biden for his adult child’s troubles.

“At what point does the dad get mad like this kid isn’t working well for me?” Trump asked rhetorically in New Hampshire.

The campaign comes to a halt on Saturday after a lull since Trump launched his campaign at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in November. He said he would make sweeping changes to US immigration, economic and energy policy if returned to the White House.

“We’re going to turn around and we’re going to turn around quickly,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-are-brink-world-war-iii-rcna68008 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos