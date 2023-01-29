After Joko Widodo’s regrets over mass crimes, the expectation of the Indonesian diaspora in France

On January 11, 2023, the Indonesian president recognized the responsibility of the state in mass crimes, including the anti-communist massacres of 1965-1966. In France, the Indonesians prevented from returning to their country at the time are also demanding justice and truth. The government plans to come and meet the exiles.

His hair has turned white, his face has taken on a few wrinkles since the coup d’etat of September 30, 1965. That was 57 years ago. Soejoso was then only a student far from his country. Jai leaves Indonesia for Moscowhe remembers. A week after my arrival, there was a coup. In Russia, we listened to the radio to find out what was going on, we were very, very worried.

In Indonesia, the army led by General Suharto comes to oust Sukarno, the hero of independence. Nationalist and Islamist militias embark on a mass repression against members of the Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI). Intellectuals, left-wing activists and members of the Chinese diaspora are also targeted. Between 500,000 and 1 million people will be killed. Several members of my family were arrested, other murdererssays Soejoso. Even today, I don’t know what happened to some of them.

Like thousands of students sent to universities in Russia or China by Sukarno, Soejoso finds himself stranded outside his country. Impossible to return to Indonesia without pledging allegiance to the regime of dictator Suharto. His passport was revoked and it was not until 1982 that he returned to France and obtained political asylum.

Regret this data

In Indonesia, today is the time to recognize the massacres of 1965-1966, as well as other crimes committed over the past half century. In August 2022, a team of researchers was entrusted by the government with the mission of formulating a non-judicial resolution to serious human rights violations. On January 11, 2023, the day the report was officially submitted, President Joko Widodo expressed the state’s regrets.

read also: With the recognition of anti-communist purges, Indonesia emerges from collective amnesia

As President of the Republic of Indonesiahe said at an official ceremony in Jakarta, it is with a clear mind and a sincere heart that I recognize serious violations of human rights in several events. I deeply regret the reality of these crimes. This is why the government and I will strive to restore the rights of victims in a fair and responsible manner, without forgoing the legal process.

In addition to the massacres of 1965-1966, the regret of the state concern eleven other significant facts such as the shootings against demonstrators (1982-1985), the forced disappearances of pro-democracy activists (1997-1998) or the exactions committed against civilians in the independentist regions of Aceh and Papua (2001 -2003).

Restoring the Citizenship of Indonesians Abroad

In his statements, Joko Widodo does not mention the perpetrators of the massacresdeplores Soejoso who listened carefully to the presidential words, it doesn’t go far enough yet. Several local and international NGOs deplore the lack of convictions of those responsible for the 1965-1966 massacres.

But another announcement gave Soejoso some hope after the government said it was considering restoring citizenship to Indonesians exiled abroad and stripped of their nationality. A meeting in a European city is under consideration in the coming months in Geneva, Moscow or Berlin.

justice and truth

The words of President Widodo also resonated even in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. The Indonesia restaurant was founded in 1982 by this generation of exiles in France. The aim was to create jobs for Indonesian political refugees whose diplomas were not recognized hereexplains Anita Sobron, whose father Adit Sobron was behind the project.

I was one year old when the coup d’etat of September 30, 1965, we were in Chinashe explains, but like so many other Indonesians, we were unable to return and my father had his nationality revoked. In Indonesia, my uncle, DN Aidit, founder of the PKI was assassinated. My other uncle stayed in prison for twenty years.

where is the justiceasks Anita. We must recognize the victims, but also judge the murderers. The other project is, according to her, that of memory. We have to reestablish the truth, tell what happened. For more than thirty years, young people have been exposed to state propaganda. They have been told how the Communists were responsible for the massacres, when it is not true, it did not happen like that. They are the victims.

Anita insists she does not consider herself a a direct victim of the dictatorship of Suharto, but this work of justice and truth is necessary for his father, his uncle and all the first generation.