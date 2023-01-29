Turkey warns citizens of risk of racist attacks in US and Europe following Western terror warnings





Turkey on Saturday warned its citizens against possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks in the United States and Europe after its Western allies warned their citizens in Turkey against possible terrorist attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish Foreign Ministry advised its citizens of the United States and European countries to act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks and to stay away from areas where protests could escalate. The recent increase in anti-Islamic and racist acts reflects the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, the ministry said. Several embassies in Ankara, including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy, issued security alerts for their citizens in Turkey on Friday, warning of possible retaliatory terrorist attacks on places of worship. This followed recent Quran burning incidents in Europe. The Swedish Foreign Ministry also advised its citizens in Turkey on Saturday to avoid crowds and demonstrations. A far-right anti-immigrant politician burned a Koran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm during a protest, heightening tensions between Turkey and Sweden. Similar acts of Quran burning in the Netherlands and Denmark have also been strongly condemned by Ankara.

