Miltons Satan may have expressed regret upon realizing that however he ran, he flew, it was hell. The Indian is slightly different: wherever he goes, he is a caste. Unlike Satan’s hell, it is neither a state nor a place: it is a weapon, a category created out of nothing to oppress a particular group of human beings. The Indian carries it with him across the seas as an additional power or an unavoidable burden depending on which end of the caste he comes from, and now the world is beginning to react to the resulting discrimination. The first city in the United States of America to consider adding caste to its anti-discrimination law, which includes race, gender, age and sexual orientation as categories, is Seattle. But the official recognition of casteism had started since 2019 in different universities: Brandeis, Harvard, Brown and California State, which had added caste-based discrimination to their non-discriminatory policies.

That this dulls the shine of Narendra Modis India is obvious, perhaps only because New India is making so much of a fuss to look good. The caste is far from new, but it is now flourishing, alarmingly, across the seas. It is both shameful and promising. University policies indicate that there are now sufficient numbers of Dalit students or scheduled castes or other backward classes abroad for caste oppression from teachers or caste administrators higher is noticeable. This is a good thing, since Mr. Modis’ government has cut overseas scholarships for Dalits and poor students by drastically banning certain research topics. Thus, the fact that the recipients speak abroad is the best result that one can imagine in this situation. The net needs to be widened when a city considers adding caste to its non-discriminatory policy. Greater Seattle is home to some of the biggest tech organizations, renowned for their Indian workers at all levels. Hospitality and other service industries are also supportive of South Asian employees. That a Native American member of the city council would push for this policy is telling: the discrimination would be invisible to anyone unfamiliar with the intricacies of caste. Race, gender, age and sexual orientation are universally recognizable categories; caste, being the construction of a particular society, is not.