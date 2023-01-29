Politics
op-ed – Net cast wide: Editorial on the introduction of a law banning caste discrimination in Seattle
That it tarnishes the shine of Narendra Modis India is obvious, perhaps only because New India is making such a fuss to look good
|
Posted on 28.01.23, 05:29
Miltons Satan may have expressed regret upon realizing that however he ran, he flew, it was hell. The Indian is slightly different: wherever he goes, he is a caste. Unlike Satan’s hell, it is neither a state nor a place: it is a weapon, a category created out of nothing to oppress a particular group of human beings. The Indian carries it with him across the seas as an additional power or an unavoidable burden depending on which end of the caste he comes from, and now the world is beginning to react to the resulting discrimination. The first city in the United States of America to consider adding caste to its anti-discrimination law, which includes race, gender, age and sexual orientation as categories, is Seattle. But the official recognition of casteism had started since 2019 in different universities: Brandeis, Harvard, Brown and California State, which had added caste-based discrimination to their non-discriminatory policies.
That this dulls the shine of Narendra Modis India is obvious, perhaps only because New India is making so much of a fuss to look good. The caste is far from new, but it is now flourishing, alarmingly, across the seas. It is both shameful and promising. University policies indicate that there are now sufficient numbers of Dalit students or scheduled castes or other backward classes abroad for caste oppression from teachers or caste administrators higher is noticeable. This is a good thing, since Mr. Modis’ government has cut overseas scholarships for Dalits and poor students by drastically banning certain research topics. Thus, the fact that the recipients speak abroad is the best result that one can imagine in this situation. The net needs to be widened when a city considers adding caste to its non-discriminatory policy. Greater Seattle is home to some of the biggest tech organizations, renowned for their Indian workers at all levels. Hospitality and other service industries are also supportive of South Asian employees. That a Native American member of the city council would push for this policy is telling: the discrimination would be invisible to anyone unfamiliar with the intricacies of caste. Race, gender, age and sexual orientation are universally recognizable categories; caste, being the construction of a particular society, is not.
Seattle’s recognition of casteism, whether enshrined in law or not, is an indication of the growing voice of oppressed Indians abroad. That caste discrimination is equated with discriminatory categories specific to the host country, such as race, is both an indication of the size of the Indian population in this country and an example of equality in more ways than one. title. Should the Indian government ignore this as another example of foreign prejudice or will it review its own anti-caste laws and social behaviors to investigate why casteism is still alive and active?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/net-cast-wider-editorial-on-introduction-of-law-to-ban-caste-discrimination-in-seattle/cid/1912614
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- op-ed – Net cast wide: Editorial on the introduction of a law banning caste discrimination in Seattle
- Christina Ricci denounces the Academy as “backward” | Entertainment
- In Japan, a pet fish playing Nintendo Switch charges the owner’s credit card bill.
- The former Trump cabinet member has responded to weeks of his racist attacks
- Turkey warns citizens of risk of racist attacks in US and Europe following Western terror warnings
- Cricket’s Mr Shotgun keeps things calm at the center – South Coast Herald
- Sabato De Sarno named new creative director of Gucci
- Every Hollywood Award-Winning Star Honors The Orlando Sentinel
- Egypt uncovers tombs and sarcophagus in new excavationsExBulletin
- After Joko Widodo’s regrets over mass crimes, the expectation of the Indonesian diaspora in France
- New Zealand’s deadly flood crisis extends to the country’s North Island
- “We are on the brink of World War III”