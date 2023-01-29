



The US and China will likely be at war over Taiwan in 2025, a senior US military officer has warned.

US Air Force General Mike Minihan described the series of circumstances that would prompt Chinese President Xi Jinping to invade Taiwan in a memo sent Friday to the leadership of Air Mobility Command, which he heads. I hope I’m wrong. My instinct tells me that we will fight in 2025. Xi got his third term and established his war council in October 2022. Presidential elections in Taiwan will be held in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. The US presidential elections will be held in 2024 and will give Xi a distracted America. Xis’ team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025, Minihan wrote in the memo, first reported by NBC News. As head of Air Mobility Command, Minihan oversees the Air Force’s fleet of transport and refueling aircraft. In the memo, he urged staff to consider their personal business and be more aggressive about training. If you’re comfortable with your approach to training, he writes, you’re not taking enough risks. He ordered Airmen to fire a clip on a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head, he added. These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China, a US defense official said. told Reuters in response to the memo. China regards Taiwan as its own, but it functions as an independent democracy and has never been controlled by Beijing. In recent years, China has conducted larger warplane sorties near Taiwan, including large-scale drills it staged when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi s traveled to Taipei in August. He also increased his military presence in the South China Sea, including on bases built on top of reefs that have become artificial islands in contested waters. Some of these reefs are claimed by the Philippines, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this month called on US-China tensions over Taiwan very, very worrying for us, adding that he expected Manila’s military ties with America to deepen. In November, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin warned of the economic impact if China invaded Taiwan and took over its semiconductor industry, which America totally and totally depends on for computer chips. If we lose access to Taiwanese semiconductors, the hit to US GDP will likely be in the range of 5-10%, he said. It’s an immediate Great Depression. In a column published on Thursday in the the wall street journal, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Seth Cropsey also warned of a possible war with China over Taiwan. Like Minihan, he referred to the 2024 elections in Taiwan. He noted that Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te, a staunch supporter of Taiwan independence, took over as chairman of the ruling party last week. China will now almost certainly seek to interfere in Taiwan’s 2024 election to try to prevent Mr. Lai from winning the presidency, Cropsey wrote. If it wins, Beijing could move quickly to invade.

