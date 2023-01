Viral babies filled with coffee sachets, Jokowi is having a blast!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The public was shocked by the upload of a viral video, which shows a woman feeding a 7-month-old baby in the form of a sachet of coffee drink. In the video, it is said that coffee sachets are given to the baby as a substitute for sweetened condensed dairy products, which are considered to contain no milk. “Babies drink coffee G**d D*y, there’s milk. Instead of getting F****n F**g milk, they say there’s no milk” , he says in the video, quoted on Saturday (28/1/2023). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The video finally reached the head of state. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also opened the voice at the opening of the national working meeting on family development, population and family planning and stunting acceleration programs last week, citing detikcom Saturday (28/1/2023). Jokowi emphasized the importance of adequate nutrition to prevent stunting. Jokowi said people are an economic power for the country. However, what is also important is the quality of the population itself. Therefore, the quality of a person is determined from the nutritional intake obtained. “You have to give babies or pregnant women protein, fish, eggs. I saw yesterday that many seven-month-old babies were getting sachets of coffee milk from their mothers. Because what you’re imagining here, it’s milk,” he said. “Because according to his mother, this coffee bag is beneficial because it contains milk. Be careful, children who have kidneys, the stomach is not strong yet,” Jokowi said. Launch detik.com, Clinical Nutrition Specialist from Pondok Indah Hospital (RSPI), Dr. Juwalita Surapsari, MGizi, SpGK pointed out that coffee milk cannot be used as a milk substitute. In infants and toddlers, drinking coffee can trigger digestive upset. In the video, it is stated that children fed coffee sachets defecate (BAB) 9-10 times a day. Dr. Juwalita pointed out that if it persists, diarrhea can lead to dehydration. “A distinction must be made between milk and products containing milk. The protein content of products containing milk cannot be considered equivalent to milk. There are fresh dairy products, there are products that contain milk, like coffee,” Dr Juwalita explained. “Perhaps the most easily visible impact is if there is a problem with the digestive tract? So is it diarrhea or not? Then, if you continue, the coffee sachets contain sugar. If the dose is too high, [dalam mengonsumsi gula]the baby will grow up to be an obese child,” he continued. In some adults, consuming caffeine from coffee can trigger nervousness and feelings of anxiety. Similarly with children, Dr. Juwalita explained that babies may experience palpitations, feelings of irritation and anxiety (restlessness). “Then there’s coffee in it, there’s caffeine in it. Caffeine is a stimulant for the heart. So we don’t know if after that this child has palpitations or he gets anxious, he might just be restless like his name,” concluded Dr. Juwalita. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Serious face, Jokowi reminds again that the world is more and more uncertain (cap)



