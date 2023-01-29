Why Biden changed his mind on Ukraine; Trump’s waning influenceExBulletin





Why President Biden changed his mind and agreed to send Ukraine what are considered the best tanks in the world. Also, the influence of Donald Trump within the Republican Party continues to decline.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Let us now turn to the conflict in Ukraine. President Biden said the United States would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks there to help the Ukrainian military defend against the Russian invasion. The Abrams is considered the best and most sophisticated tank in the world. Joining us is NPR’s senior political editor, Domenico Montanaro. Domenico, thank you very much for being with us.

DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hello, Scott.

SIMON: The Biden administration said American tanks would only escalate the war, that it would take a long time to train Ukrainian soldiers on them. Why did the president change his mind?

MONTANARO: Well, clearly a geopolitical move here. You know, Biden wants Germany and the other NATO allies to continue to be as heavily involved in aiding the war effort as they have been. And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz certainly needed political cover in his own country. You know, given Germany’s history in that part of the world during World War II, a lot of Germans are uncomfortable with the idea of ​​German tanks driving through Ukraine. And the United States is committed to sending some 31 of these Abrams tanks. And that helps relieve some of that internal German political pressure. You know, I think all of this shows how much this war has really evolved. We are approaching a year now of this war. I watched the State of the Union last year, and Biden in that speech boasted that the United States had committed over $1,000,000,000 to the war effort, Scott.

SIMON: Wow.

MONTANARO: The United States has now spent nearly $50 billion in financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. So to get those tanks there, it’s going to take months, logistics and training. Clearly, however, Ukraine is going a long way in a potential spring offensive here.

SIMON: I learned this week that the economy grew by 2.9% last quarter. The president spoke about it to a union crowd in Virginia on Thursday — a record number of small business openings.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And every time – every time – someone starts a small business, it’s an act of hope. It is an act of hope. And that’s what we see in these record numbers that we’re breaking now – hope.

SIMON: Domenico, does this economic news change the direction of the classified documents that were found in the president’s house and former office the same week? It should be noted that it was revealed that former Vice President Pence apparently also had classified documents.

MONTANARO: Well, first of all, if you’ve ever heard hope as a political slogan, you don’t have to look too far back at another campaign that President Biden was involved in. And I say campaign because that’s the time that we’re starting to see – you know, it’s a year before the 2024 presidential election where, you know, a president who has given all the strongest possible indications that he’s running for re-election is starting to sort of test some of those messages. You know, it can be difficult for presidents to communicate how their policies have helped people directly, especially when they’re written among larger, larger, more complex bills. So that’s part of that sales job. And in the short term, you know, we’re in that period before the State of the Union address, which is just over a week away now. You know, presidents often float some of what we might hear in this speech. And I think that’s part of what you’re starting to hear.

SIMON: Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel was re-elected yesterday. But she had two challengers. How do you interpret the difference of opinion in this party?

MONTANARO: Well, as far as the RNC race goes, I mean, Ronna McDaniel had to win. You know, the question was how much? And she was Trump’s hand-picked chair. Trump, during his presidency, stacked the RNC with loyalists for him. So frankly, that was a clear outcome of what was to come. But it’s not like his challengers aren’t Trump supporters either. You know they are. But what we saw was some sort of proxy war emerging between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, you know, something that we’re going to continue to see unfold. Harmeet Dhillon is a lawyer and former Vice President of the California Republican Party. She got a nudge from DeSantis when he said the party needed, in quotes, “new blood.” Before that, Dhillon had the commitments of only 32 members. After the vote, she was 51. Now it’s all pretty insider (ph). And the job of an RNC chair is to raise funds, to create infrastructure for state parties. The problem is that during the Trump era, Republicans lost and underperformed in competitive areas. While Trump is still a favorite to win the GOP presidential nomination, you now have many more Republicans ready to criticize him and say so wanting to win or needing new blood.

SIMON: Domenico Montanaro from NPR, thank you very much.

MONTANARO: You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/28/1152313291/week-in-politics-why-biden-changed-his-mind-on-ukraine-trumps-waning-influence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos