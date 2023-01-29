Britain will be gravitationally sucked into the EU’s orbit if Sir Keir Starmer becomes prime minister, Boris Johnson fears.

In his first big interview since being ousted from No 10, BoJo called the Labor leader a snoozefest and said the Tories could win the next election despite dire polls.

But he urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to cut taxes, grow the economy and start beating the drums for Brexit benefits.

It came when Business Secretary Grant Shapps accused Sir Keir of wanting to drag the UK into the nightmarish world of the EU.

The Tory pair gave Labor the two barrels ahead of the third anniversary of Brexit Day on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Nadine Dorries on Friday Night with Nadine on TalkTV which will air on Friday, Boris said Brexit was not safe in the hands of Labour.

He said: I think you would have a very interesting situation, they would be gravitationally sucked into EU orbit.

I think that would be very bad for the country.

It would make us lose a lot of opportunities that we currently have.

Bojo has accused Sir Keir of being too boring and attached to his union payers to win the next election due in late 2024.

He added: Old Sir Crasheroonie Snoozef is the Keir Starmer human bollard, which is to say he thinks he’s going to get people into their jobs just by standing there and doing nothing.

It will not arrive.

He also supports Mr. Sunak to improve the fortunes of the country.

He said: The economy will start to improve, inflation will come down, people will reward the Conservative Party, they will reward the government for being sensible, for cutting its taxes and for doing what it had to. need.

Labor will raise taxes further if they feel in power, he claimed.

In a slight dig at Mr Sunak, he said taxes will have to be cut.

He added: What I can certainly say with confidence is that the budgetary situation was quite strong when I left office, we had the opportunity to do all kinds of things and we were going to do them.

And I have no doubt that when the time comes, the government will ensure that it starts reducing the tax burden and starting the economy again and that is what needs to happen.

In a rallying cry to his party, Mr Johnson insisted they could still secure a historic fifth consecutive term.

Here is what he said: The fact is that the Conservative Party can certainly win the next election.

Bojos’ blistering attack came as Mr Shapps also took aim at Labors’ approach to Brexit.

It comes amid growing fears Brexit is in jeopardy and senior Labor officials could be secretly plotting to join us.

Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan, one of the party’s most prominent figures, has openly called on Britain to return to the single market, leaving us chained to EU rules.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun on Sunday, the Business Secretary said: We don’t want to go back to years of Brexit shenanigans.

I sincerely believe – Sir Keir Starmer voted against it 45 times – that it will take us back to this nightmarish world of things that I think the British are well and truly fed up with.

A former Remainer, Mr Shapps has now become Britain’s leading Brexit cheerleader, tasked with tearing up hated EU regulations, attracting investors and creating jobs.

He said Brexit has helped UK businesses in thousands of ways by allowing us to cut red tape.

This includes plans to ditch wacky EU rules that force bosses to treat lithium as a key ingredient in electric car batteries – like uranium, a toxic nuclear material.

A new battery factory in Teesside will supply enough lithium to power 8% of all cars and electric phones in Europe, he said.

Mr Shapps said the factory founder told him that scrapping EU rules allowed this to happen.

He said: That’s why he’s making the investment here. And there is another factory that does the same thing right next to it.

It’s high quality jobs, high tech industry, total Brexit freedom when we wouldn’t have it otherwise.

There are thousands of them now, happening quietly and steadily, every day.

These new powers allow us to make laws that benefit the UK economy.

This is why our unemployment rate is almost twice as low as, say, France for example.

Brexit will also unlock €100 billion in new investment in new technology and green energy by removing red tape, he added.

EU Solvency II financial regulations, which limit the capital that large insurance funds can invest, are removed.

Mr Shapps said the money will be used to build new wind farms and vast arrays of solar panels on the roofs of industrial buildings, creating energy sovereignty and reducing electricity bills.

Sir Keir has repeatedly asserted that he will not cancel Brexit.

But speaking at the Davos economic summit earlier this month, he said: All we have at the moment is a deal and not a very good deal for the whole of the UK and we have to improve that.

He added: We need closer trade relations, we need better joint work on research and technology, we need stronger security arrangements.

