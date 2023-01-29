The people behind the BBC hitjob on PM Modi

LONDON: The BBC’s two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India: The Modi Question was most likely intended as an ax to the BJP and Prime Minister Modis 2024 election campaign. Although polite people don’t don’t like to mention coincidences, there seem to be too many for these to be merely coincidental.

The timing brought the second episode of the BBC series just days away from Republic Day and the 2024 campaign has already begun. So soon after the problems in Leicester, UK, last year, it is not impossible to suspect that the aim was to open up old wounds in India and the UK, and foment social unrest.

Jack Straw’s so-called investigation/report of the 2002 Gujarat riots is not new. On April 16, 2002, the BBC published an article titled India’s opposition turns up the heat. The BBC article refers to a claim by the Hindustan Times on Monday April 15, 2002: The Hindustan Times newspaper said on Monday that the British High Commission in Delhi had sent a report on the riots to the British Foreign Office. Thus, this report had two mentions at the time in the mainstream media and was no secret.

The British High Commissioner to Delhi in 2002 was Sir John Robertson (Rob) Young, whose career had previously spanned Lebanon, Cairo, Rhodesia, Paris and Damascus, Sir Rob is described as an Arabist. In an interview given in 2019, Sir Rob talks at length about his stay in India. The influence of Labor constituencies was already evident, as Sir Rob says, half a dozen Cabinet ministers came each year when I was there. They loved going to India and, from John Prescott to the end, were very good at working there. Ministers like Patricia Hewitt and Jack Straw had an idea of ​​India, as they had a large number of Indians (Muslims) in their constituencies and this facilitated contact and interaction. The former high commissioner went on to opine on Robin Cooks’ awkward comments on Kashmir in 1997, trade, education, visas, UK politics, aid, the Purulia arms affair, arms sales, Kargil and the Indo-Pak nuclear standoff; at this stage, comments Sir Rob, Vajpayee was a very shrewd, experienced and basically peaceful man and the acceptable face of the BJP, in comparison to the current regime. Sir Rob ends with It is interesting that the current Prime Minister of India, Modi, after the recent terrorist incident retaliated by attacking Pakistani positions, which Vajpayee never did. It was the first time since the 1971 war that the Indians had attacked across the border and it was very, very risky. I think Imran Khan deserves huge applause for defusing this. It is also worth noting that Sir Rob was the British High Commissioner and by most accounts launched the inquiry following the events in Gujarat in 2002, yet those events are entirely absent from this interview.

Then Foreign Secretary Jack Straw had a well-known affinity with his Blackburn constituents, exemplified in his lecture on Engaging with the Islamic World given at the Center for Islamic Studies, Oxford on January 25, 2002 He spoke about the complex relationship between Islam and the West, and the need for a better understanding of different religions and cultures. Straw argued that in many ways Islam has often been an egalitarian and progressive force. Straw supports moving beyond mere tolerance of difference to an active celebration of diversity and that there is nothing to be afraid of allowing Islam to exert a positive and civilizing influence in Great Britain. -Brittany (in 2002); regarding unacceptable practices such as forced marriage, workplace discrimination or blindness to overwhelming evidence of serious terrorist culpability, says Straw The better we understand each other, the more right we have to comment and criticize .

The two-part documentary was directed by Mike Radford, executive producer of BBC Current Affairs, and Richard Cookson, producer and director of The Modi Question. This duo previously worked together on a series called China: A New World Order, which aired in 2019. Radford has been responsible for the development and executive production of numerous documentaries on BBC2 and BBC3, including One Day In Gaza; House of Saud; and The Conspiracy Files, a series of investigations into conspiracy theories about contemporary events (Lockerbie, Osama Bin Laden, How the Middle Class Ruined Britain, 9/11 and MH17, among others). Cookson served as a producer for Panorama and Dispatches, after his show, Syria: The Worlds War aired, the BBC admitted Douma’s report contained serious flaws after a complaint from Peter Hitchens said the documentary contained inaccuracies. Cookson approached various people in India for comment, describing The Modi Question as a series that examines several aspects of Mr. Modis’ rise as a politician, including the development of his political thought, his electoral success growing, his pro-Hindu political philosophy and how he governs India now, including what he did on Kashmir and the CAA. It also examines his early years in politics as Chief Minister of Gujarat, including the 2002 Gujarat riots controversy. We have spoken to people from all political backgrounds in India and wish to present a wide variety of points of view regarding Mr. Modis policy.

Dr. Chris Ogden, the series’ consultant, was an informed choice, but it’s hard to determine how many consultations took place, as his posts take a more balanced stance. Ogden is a true expert, lecturer/associate professor in Asian security, his research analyzes the relationship between national identity, security and domestic politics in South Asia (primarily India) and East Asia (mainly China), as well as the rise of great powers, authoritarianism in world politics and China’s coming world order. Several other universities have benefited from his expertise, including the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which aims to bring China and the West closer together. He has published many informative and insightful articles on India and China. His recent books include Global India: The Pursuit of Influence published in January 2023 and The Authoritarian Century: Chinas Rise and the Demise of the Liberal International Order, published in 2022.

The two producers of the documentary are named Lovejit Dhaliwal and Sadhana Subramaniam. Both have previously worked for Al Jazeera. Sadhana Subramaniam made a documentary titled Indias Forbidden Love: An Honor Killing on Trial for Al Jazeeras Witness. Lovejit Dhaliwal is a former news anchor for Al-Jazeera English and media consultant for Islamic Relief.

Surabhi Tandon, the lead interviewer, also worked for Al Jazeera. She claims experience of Indian national elections and the rise of extremism, riots and protests and the conflict in Kashmir. The series’ reporter, Alishan Jafri is a BBC Hindi/Al Jazeera journalist who writes about politics, majoritarianism and communal violence against minorities in India. He seems to be a specialist in polarization.

The BBC is well known for its leftist views, demonstrated when presenter Martine Croxhall was cheerful on air and found to have breached impartiality rules, when Boris Johnson stepped down from the leadership race in 2022. The sad thing is that overseas the BBC is seen as the mouthpiece of the UK government and yet it is viewer funded, and not all viewer views are represented.

The BBC is considered sympathetic to the Labor Party. And the current Labor Party does not seem to be India’s friend. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy gave Indian officials a glimpse of his divisive intentions when he co-signed Faisal Rashids’ August 8, 2019 letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, regarding the revocation of Section 370. Rashid has made toxic allegations about the actions of Indian leaders in Kashmir. and pleaded for international intervention.

It seems that the group of so-called liberals at the BBC is large and there are few right-of-centre voices to support a wide variety of views.