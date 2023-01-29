



SALEM, NH — President Donald Trump on Saturday pushed misrepresentations about his own election losses and suggested foreign leaders shared his doubts about the outcome of the 2020 vote during his visit to the nation’s first primary state on Saturday.

Speaking to activists in southern New Hampshire, the ex-president revived his greatest successes by joining his first campaign event of his 2024 Republican Party nomination chase for the White House and has tested a new idea – that every day in Joe Biden’s America is a cruel April Fool’s joke.

“I am thinking of the United States. Every day is April Fool’s Day,” Trump said. “We have open borders when they should be closed. It’s April Fool’s Day. … We have prisons – people from mental institutions and terrorists – being dumped into our country when they shouldn’t be accepted. April fools, right? Who would do that?

The tone and substance of the event suggests that the impending two-year campaign will match, if not surpass, the toxic tone of its past attempts.

And he met a rowdy, welcoming audience in New Hampshire, a state Trump has falsely claimed to have won twice in a general election. (Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 by a third of a point and again in 2020 by 7 points, but emerged victorious in the state primaries in those years.)

“As someone who won the New Hampshire presidential primary not once but twice – and, by the way, I believe we won two general elections as well,” Trump said to applause.

Later in his hour-long conscious remarks that sounded vampirized, Trump said leaders in other countries were slow to call out Biden with congratulations after he won the presidency. “They just didn’t believe it,” Trump said. “They didn’t believe the results.” (It doesn’t, even though Trump has refused to admit his loss.)

Trump’s sustained swing toward the truth is hardly a surprise. He has marinated in exile for the past two years, imagining his revenge return and simmering in his grievances. In an update to his 2016 and 2020 speeches, he defended what he called the “benefits” Trump gave to his former money man, Allen Weisselberg. In exchange for his cooperation with federal prosecutors, Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to 15 counts. Trump likened himself to a victim of an armed Justice Department, with collateral damage thrown at the likes of Weisselberg.

But rhetoric is no more fact than dreams are plans, and Trump’s midterm record is patchy at best. His efforts since launching his third real White House bid on Nov. 15 have faltered as several prominent Republicans have begun to question Trump’s viability more openly. Instead of rushing to early candidate states like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina to prove them wrong, Trump made headlines for all the wrong reasons: he defended Kanye West at the amid a crisis of anti-Semitism, dined with a white nationalist and demanded an unconstitutional overhaul of the 2020 election.

Trump scoffed at criticism that he has been slow to ramp up his campaign. “They almost force me to participate in the rallies,” Trump said. “We will do them soon. …bigger than they’ve ever been.

And yet Trump won New Hampshire’s prized state GOP commencement address, putting him on stage in front of some of the most connected activists and donors in a state that gave his lame bid of 2016. Trump has long flattered the Granite Staters and their coveted first primary in the nation, and he announced on Saturday that the two-term GOP chairman is joining the re-election bid as a New Hampshire-focused adviser.

That doesn’t mean his path should be easy. Consultants and pollsters complain about Trump’s perceived vulnerabilities, particularly in New Hampshire. A University of New Hampshire survey released this week shows Trump trailing DeSantis by 12 points among likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire. While the state is renowned for its openness to upstart candidates campaigning on a shoestring budget and unreasonably optimistic, Trump has ignored small-scale parties and town halls in favor of massive rallies before and seems on track to do so. same this time.

Downplaying the state’s history of rewarding underdogs, Trump distanced himself from potential challengers. Only one likely rival has won an explicit name check: former national security adviser John Bolton, who Trump called “one of those stupid people” who were unknowingly Republicans.

Even so, two groups occupied tables outside the venue to promote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a life-size cutout of DeSantis stood across the hall for selfies with convention delegates. , an inevitable reminder that New Hampshire likes to be obnoxious.

With typical bravado, Trump dismissed any threat to his renomination in New Hampshire hours before he was set to lead his first leg in South Carolina, another crucial early-nomination state. “I don’t think we have any competition this time, to be honest,” Trump said. “We’re so far ahead in the polls.” Nationally, this may be the case, but it seems very fragile.

When you’re Trump, saying something repeatedly is as good as a fact. And, judging by his first swing on the 2024 track, this is going to be central to his strategy once again.

