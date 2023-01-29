Politics
China needs a free, non-socialist market
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He caused a stir at the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos when he expressed support for a more open China and the rule of law.
Western enthusiasm, however, should be weathered. Chinese leaders have always called for a “socialist market economy”, not a free market economy based on a genuine rule of law that protects basic human rights.
In his speech, the Deputy Prime Minister, who is retiring in March, argued that China must “respect the right principles” and adhere to the “rule of law”. But the principles he has in mind are not those of a liberal social order where people are free to choose and express themselves.
President Xi Jinping has consolidated power since coming to power in 2012. He has silenced all dissent and purged the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of anyone who might threaten his grip on power. As China’s supreme leader, he wants to build a socialist market economy, in which the state and the CCP rule by force of law.
Liu He is just toying the party line when he calls for letting “the [socialist] the market plays a decisive role” in the allocation of resources, while letting “the government play a better role”.
He is simply repeating what President Xi told the Wall Street Journal in 2015“An important goal of China’s current economic reform is to allow the market to play the decisive role in resource allocation and make the government play its role better,” Xi said. “It means we have to make good use of both the invisible hand and the visible hand.”
The problem is that, under Xi, the visible hand of the state has removed the invisible hand from the market. Private entrepreneurs and others who dare to challenge the CCP’s monopoly on power are at great risk.
Even though the Deputy Prime Minister told his audience that China “will never go for the planned economy,” the fact is that a socialist market economy is still a planned economy. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that China has made significant progress since 1978, when Deng Xiaoping began to dismantle Mao’s planned economy in Zedong. The private sector was allowed to grow and was the main driver for lifting hundreds of millions of Chinese out of poverty.
Xi Jinping’s policies have suppressed the spontaneous free market order and prohibits any criticism of CCP policy. It is therefore remarkable that Liu He clearly emphasized the importance of entrepreneurs in the pursuit of “common prosperity”, that is, the creation of wealth.
As he said in Davos, “Entrepreneurship is a key factor in creating wealth for a society. . . . If wealth does not increase, common prosperity will become a river without a source or a tree without roots.
Moreover, echoing Deng Xiaoping, he noted, “As China develops, all Chinese people will be better off, but that doesn’t mean their income and level of prosperity should be the same.
The Vice Premier could also have highlighted the words of Premier Li Keqiang, who argued that the function of good government is “to remove obstacles and pave the way for people to harness their minds. business”, so that they can “achieve their full potential in life”. .”
What Liu He did not say – and could not say – is that although the Chinese Constitution lists a number of human rights, these “rights” are subject to the arbitrary power of the state. under the CCP. There is no independent judiciary to uphold the rights to life, liberty and property. Moreover, Section 51 of the Constitution clearly states that “when exercising their freedoms and rights, citizens of the People’s Republic of China [PRC] does not harm the interests of the state.
These “interests” encompass everything; because the primary interest of the CCP is to keep its monopoly on power. Therefore, until this iron fist is relaxed, the rights and freedoms of citizens will remain suppressed. As Wu Jinglian, one of the most ardent proponents of moving towards a liberal market order in China, has warned: “Only by matching the rule of law with the market economy will we can achieve total success.
When thinking about China’s future, the advice Milton Friedman gave on his first visit to China in 1980 is still relevant. He advocated the widespread adoption of “free private markets”, emphasizing the “free” and the “private”. Market socialism is no close substitute for real markets based on secure property rights and a free exchange of goods and ideas.
James A. Dorn is Senior Fellow Emeritus at the Cato Institute.
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/3834754-china-needs-a-free-not-socialist-market/
