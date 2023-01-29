What NATO Enlargement Could Mean for Ukraine’s War – OpEd – Eurasia Review

By Dr. Diana Galeeva *

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he would not support Sweden’s NATO bid after weekend protests in Stockholm by a pro-Kurdish group and an anti-Islamic activist. Last May, Sweden and Finland submitted formal applications to join the alliance, but Ankara threatened to veto their membership over security concerns. Just a month later, at the NATO summit in Madrid, Turkey, Finland and Sweden issued a joint memorandum that paved the way for the two Nordic countries to join the group.

Among the main justifications for Russia’s actions in February 2022 was the specific issue of NATO enlargement, which again gained prominence in the current news cycle. The war in Ukraine will be one year old on February 24, which raises the question of how much longer it has to go on. Is the NATO issue an indication that the conflict might be resolved sooner rather than later, or have things become even more complicated, as seen in recent situations such as Syria, Libya and Afghanistan?

This may depend on several factors, including whether NATO expands or not, and the point of view adopted by its main opponents. Initially, Russia’s position was that Sweden’s and Finland’s membership in the alliance did not threaten it. However, Moscow is expected to respond if NATO starts building military infrastructure on the territory of either of these two nations. In recent comments, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, confirmed that military decisions would be made to respond to NATO enlargement, if confirmed. This suggests that Russia is waiting or at least trying to anticipate such an enlargement, regardless of the discussions taking place within NATO.

Does the possibility of Sweden and Finland joining implicitly suggest greater military confrontation with Russia? This seems not to be the case since, realistically, Russia already shares borders with Western countries that are part of the NATO bloc and the West offers military aid to Ukraine. According to statistics from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, in November the biggest donor of military aid to Ukraine was the United States, which had pledged $22.9 billion ($24.9 billion). billion), the United Kingdom (4.1 billion), Germany (2.34 billion), Poland (1.8 billion), Canada (1.3 billion), Sweden (550 million), the Czech Republic (480 million), France (470 million), Estonia (330 million) and Italy (320 million). There also remains a continued interest in supporting Ukraine militarily, suggesting that, directly or indirectly, Russia has already been on the battlefield with NATO members over the past year.

This week’s news only further confirms these dynamics. Germany and the United States have confirmed that they will send Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine respectively. Poland also plans to send the German-made battle tanks to Ukraine. Gerasimov’s words are clear enough to convey the Russian view of this: Our country and its armed forces act today against the entire collective West. And this prospect is not unimaginable in the West either. Ted Galen Carpenters’ article for The Guardian, published just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, was headlined Many predicted NATO expansion would lead to war. These warnings were ignored. The thrust of the article was: It has long been clear that NATO enlargement would lead to tragedy. We are now paying the price for American arrogance.

As we can see, military aid from the United States and its NATO allies to Ukraine is only increasing, as is the Russian defense budget. The conflict has gone beyond the stage of calculating potential newcomers, but is now more about the relationship between each other on the battlefield. In November, Russia announced an $84 billion defense budget for 2023, 40% more than originally planned for 2021, suggesting it expects military actions to continue.

Along with this entrenchment, there is a potential risk of the war escalating to a new level. We could see new entrants, including Sweden, Finland or Turkey, but also Belarus, China or Iran, with whom Russia is conducting military exercises. A Russian Foreign Ministry official said this month that Belarus could join the war if Ukraine decides to invade Belarus or Russia. It is a dangerously ambiguous phrase, as there is a shared understanding of the countries’ true territories and borders, particularly the partially Russian-controlled regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia which were incorporated following the referendums of last September.

The further enlargement (or not) of NATO will surely affect other war scenarios. Beyond Russia and Ukraine, many actors are already heavily involved and this only complicates the situation. Expanding the NATO alliance could encourage other players, China, Belarus or Iran, for example, to openly join the conflict. Certainly, we can read the warning signs of recent long-running conflicts in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, which have also involved many external actors, making durable solutions difficult to identify.

The first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine will probably not be the last, although we can say that ongoing issues regarding NATO enlargement will play an important role in future developments.

Dr Diana Galeeva is a former visiting scholar at St. Antonys College, University of Oxford (2019-2022). She is the author of two books: Qatar: The Practice of Rented Power (Routledge, 2022) and Russia and the GCC: The Case of Tatarstans Paradiplomacy (IB Tauris/Bloomsbury, 2023). She is also co-editor of the collection Post-Brexit Europe and UK: Policy Challenges Towards Iran and the GCC States (Palgrave Macmillan, 2021).