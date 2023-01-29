Exclusive individual interview with WMUR





Former President Donald Trump speaks exclusively with WMUR during his visit to New Hampshire

Updated: 6:35 PM EST January 28, 2023

Former President Donald Trump, who kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire on Saturday, gave his first local in-person interview to WMUR since announcing his re-election campaign. Trump was the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting, held at Salem High School. In a one-on-one interview, WMUR asked about the First In The Nation primary, the Democratic Party threatening to change that, and how important Granite State is to someone running for president. “Well, it’s very important, and even from a lore and history perspective, it’s so important, and I think what the Democrats have done is terrible because they’ve broken something. thing that is vital in my opinion but the Republicans didn’t do it I made sure they didn’t do it and you’re the first we’re going to keep it going for a long time,” said Trump. During the Jan. 6 attack, some changed their minds about the Trump brand, and WMUR asked how to bring voters back. “Well, I’m not sure they’ve changed their minds. I think when they see the way they’re treated, it’s so bad, patriots are treated so badly, and they were there to protest against an election that was, just a horrible election, a horrible, the way they covered the election, the way the election went, it was a disgrace with the mail-in ballots and all the things that happened, and there are so many different things, and you look in different states, and they were there to protest, and in many ways a lot of them are great patriots,” Trump said. WMUR also asked if he thought the election was rigged and if it was rigged, “Ah, some states there were absolutely rigged, in my opinion, some states, and I think that comes out. Every week you see more and more evidence of this. They are looking at many, many things right now. The legal victories have been won, yes, it’s very, very sad. We can never let this happen again. We must have free and fair elections. We should go back to ballots because that, you can’t cheat. We have to go back to one-day voting, same-day voting, it’s called. We need to eliminate as many mail-in ballots as possible. If people are sick or it’s military, far away, but we have to have one day voting, paper ballots, voter ID, and you’ll never have that problem,” said Trump.

SALEM, NH —

Former President Donald Trump, who kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire on Saturday, gave his first local in-person interview to WMUR since announcing his re-election campaign.

Trump was the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting, held at Salem High School.

In a one-on-one interview, WMUR asked about the First In The Nation primary, the Democratic Party threatening to change that, and how important Granite State is to someone running for president.

“Well, it’s very important, and even from a lore and history perspective, it’s so important, and I think what the Democrats have done is terrible because they’ve broken something. thing that is vital in my opinion but the Republicans didn’t do it I made sure they didn’t do it and you’re the first we’re going to keep it going for a long time,” said Trump.

During the Jan. 6 attack, some changed their minds about the Trump brand, and WMUR asked how to bring voters back.

“Well, I’m not sure they’ve changed their minds. I think when they see the way they’re treated, it’s so bad, patriots are treated so badly, and they were there to protest against an election that was, just a horrible election, a horrible, the way they covered the election, the way the election went, it was a disgrace with the mail-in ballots and all the things that happened, and there’s so many different things, and you look in different states, and they were there to protest, and in many ways a lot of them are great patriots,” Trump said.

WMUR also asked if he thought the elections were rigged and if they were rigged.

“Ah, some states there were absolutely rigged, in my opinion, some states, and I think it’s coming out. Every week you see more and more evidence of that. They’re looking at many, many things right now. The court victories have been won, yes, it’s very, very sad. We can never let this happen again. We must have free and fair elections. We should go back to ballots because this, you cannot no cheating. We need to get back to day voting, same day voting, it’s called. We need to eliminate as many mail-in ballots as possible. If people are sick or it’s military, far away, but we have to have one-day voting, paper ballots, voter ID, and you’ll never have that problem,” Trump said.

