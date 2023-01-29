Donald Trump’s Las Vegas Strip hotel gets dubious honor





Architect Frank Lloyd Wright has designed some of the most famous and attractive buildings in the United States and the world, including Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, and the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Building designers often try to emulate Wright’s work when drafting plans for a new structure, hoping to create a building that will one day be considered classic architecture.

Unfortunately, not all buildings will be visually appealing when completed. Sometimes some of the most important commissioned works end up being considered a disaster by architectural critics once they are completed. And some of them are so bad that they are on the list of the ugliest buildings in the world.

British building materials company Buildworld has researched buildings around the world that are often referred to as ugly and tracked down every design-themed tweet they could find about buildings on Twitter. Buildworld then used a sentiment analysis tool called HuggingFace to analyze the percentage of negative tweets about each building’s design and compiled a list, according to its website.

The ugliest buildings in the world, but outside the United States, included ugliest building No. 1, the Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, Scotland. Others on the list included Newport Station, Newport Wales; Preston Railway Station, Preston, England; and Ryugyong Hotel, Phyongyang, North Korea. The six ugliest buildings left are in the United States

Image source: Shutterstock

Here is a very unflattering list

The second ugliest building in the world also happens to be the #1 ugliest building in the United States — the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. The #2 ugliest building in the United States is the fourth ugliest building in the world — Boston City Hall in Boston.

The sixth ugliest building in the world is the third ugliest building in the United States, the Verizon Building in New York. The fourth ugliest building in the United States is the eighth ugliest in the world – the Watergate complex in Washington, DC Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein could be proud of it.

The ninth ugliest building in the world is also the fifth ugliest in the United States: Denver International Airport. The list of ugliest buildings in the United States remaining includes No. 7, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; No. 8, Thompson Center in Chicago; No. 9, Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas; and at No. 10, the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida.

Donald Trump has a new honor

Former President Donald Trump has been a well-known real estate magnate from before his presidency, throughout his presidency, and after his presidency to the present day. His real estate holdings during his presidency have been controversial as his critics claim that Trump violated the emoluments clause of the US Constitution by allegedly profiting from his business holdings while he was president.

Trump owns a long list of real estate, including office, residential and hotel buildings, as well as golf courses in the United States and around the world. Trump and the Trump Organization own some of the more than three dozen properties associated with the former president, but the lion’s share are affiliated under licensing agreements.

One of Trump’s owned properties, the Gold Trump International Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, has the dubious honor of ranking as the 10th ugliest building in the world and the sixth ugliest building in the United States. . The hotel does not include a casino. , but you might find rooms cheaper than most hotel-casinos on the Strip.

