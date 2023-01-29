Adaptation is the main feature of China’s policy against COVID-19





On New Year’s Eve, Chinese President XI Jinping in his 2023 New Year’s Address extended greetings to all nationals and friends and peoples of the world, saying that since the COVID-19 hit, China prevailed over unprecedented hardship. and challenges. China has entered a new phase of COVID response, where difficult challenges remain. Everyone is hanging on with great courage, and the light of hope is right in front of us. After three years of fighting the pandemic, the whole world is much more convinced that the virus is the common enemy of all human beings. Until now, the coronavirus persists in the world, with far-reaching social, economic and political consequences in different countries, as well as with its sub-variants, such as Omicron, widespread in many countries, including China. From the start of its pandemic response, China has adopted responsible policies based on a scientific and purposeful approach, putting people and their lives above everything else, and adapting measures dynamically and proactively. It has been proven and widely recognized that China’s COVID response policies over the past three years have achieved the goal of achieving the best results at the lowest cost. Over the past three years, China has provided the greatest possible protection to the people. China has done its best to protect the life and health of its 1.4 billion people and has devoted all its resources to treating every patient, whether they are its own nationals or foreigners living in the country. China has responded effectively to five global waves of COVID and averted widespread infections with the original strain and the Delta variant, which are relatively more pathogenic than the variants currently spreading. Globally, China has the lowest infection and death rates. Despite the pandemic, the average life expectancy in China has fallen from 77.93 years in 2020 to 78.2 years in 2021. Over the past three years, China has witnessed the stability of its economy and supply chain in the world. One of the main goals of China’s COVID policy is to minimize the impact of the pandemic on economic and social development. Thanks to the joint efforts of the whole country, the Chinese economy has succeeded in consolidating its resilience and maintaining solid fundamentals, making it a reliable driver of global economic growth. The country’s GDP grew at an average annual rate of 4.6% from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2022, which is well above the global average, according to data released by the OECD. In addition, China also leads the world in terms of trade volume, goods production and energy production, and has kept its inflation rate relatively low. The basic livelihoods of the Chinese people have been secured during the pandemic. In 2022, despite a global food crisis, China achieved a bumper harvest for the 19th consecutive year. Over the past three years, China has witnessed large-scale domestic vaccination. China’s effective response policies have saved valuable time in researching and developing vaccines and drugs, and increasing the immunization rate of the general population. As of last December, more than 3.46 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland, with more than 90 percent of the population fully vaccinated. However, since most of the vaccination was carried out a year ago, it is difficult for a large part of the Chinese population to maintain a high level of immunity against various mutant strains. Recently, the second recall campaign was launched nationwide, with particular attention to the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions. Over the past three years, China has promoted strong international solidarity. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has actively participated in the international response. China shared the virus genome sequence at the earliest opportunity, making important contributions to drug and vaccine research around the world. Relevant authorities in China have maintained regular communication with WHO, conducted dialogues with partner countries to exchange technical experiences, and shared information in a timely, open and transparent manner in accordance with law, with the aim of a quick global victory over the pandemic. . Meanwhile, to bolster global defenses, China has provided anti-pandemic materials to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, dispatched medical expert groups to 34 countries, and donated more than 2.2 billion doses of anti-pandemic vaccines. COVID-19 to more than 120 countries and international organizations. In the last quarter of 2022, China adapted and refined its response policies, in line with a new virus contagion landscape. This change is science-based, timely and necessary. It took full account of the far less pathogenic and deadly status of the globally spreading Omicron variant, as well as advances in China’s treatment, testing and vaccination capacity, and would focus its infection containment response to health management. and prevention of serious cases. According to this adaptation, people infected with the coronavirus will no longer be quarantined and their close contacts will no longer be traced. In addition, China is on the verge of fully opening up to the outside, as domestic and foreign airlines will operate scheduled passenger flights, with limits on flights no longer applying, including closed management, testing nucleic acid and quarantine measures. Countries adjusting COVID policy would invariably go through a period of adaptation. China is no exception. However, the current COVID situation in China remains largely predictable and under control as many cities have passed through the peak. This adaptation by China is also important from a strategic and long-term perspective, to effectively coordinate the COVID response with economic and social development. The American, British, German and foreign chambers of commerce in China welcome the downward adjustment, noting that it will pave the way for the resumption of people-to-people exchanges and business travel, and boost foreign investors’ confidence in the country. Chinese market. Compared to the natural virus, what we should be much more vigilant about is the political virus. As many international health experts point out that the main variant currently spreading in China is the same one prevalent in other countries, it is foolish to impose additional restrictions on travelers from China. Political manipulation of COVID response measures by a few countries would only sow chaos in the direction of global solidarity. In this regard, we highly commend the Federal Government of Nigeria for its science-based and proportionate COVID response measures, which were evident from the outset of its response. The light of hope for the final victory over the pandemic is right in front of us. As President Xi urged in his New Year speech, let us go the extra mile to get through this, because perseverance and togetherness mean victory. Cui Jianchu is the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria.

