Maro Itoje compares Eddie Jones sacking to BORIS JOHNSON’s disappearance after ‘mood swing’ in camp

Maro Itoje compared the sacking of Eddie Jones as England head coach to the end of Boris Johnson’s reign as Prime Minister, after acknowledging there had been a “change in mood “before the departure of the Australian.

Jones was sacked in December after seven years in charge of England, with the 62-year-old making a quick comeback taking charge of Australia for the second time.

The RFU made the switch following England’s dismal performance in the autumn internationals.

Maro Itoje admitted the England squad felt a mood swing ahead of Eddie Jones’ exit

Jones was sacked as England head coach last month after a poor run of results

Itoje said The telegraph the England squad had ‘felt the mood change’ ahead of Jones’ exit as head coach, revealing he had first heard of the head coach’s exit at the television.

“I think I just saw it on the news,” Itoje said. “You could feel the mood changing, especially in the papers.

“A bit like how it felt when Boris Johnson or Liz Truss were coming to an end.

“It was that kind of change.”

Itoje compared Jones’ death to the end of Boris Johnson’s reign as Prime Minister

The England squad were booed after a heavy defeat against South Africa in November

Jones’s dismissal came after a run of just five wins in the last 12 Tests, with boos hailing England’s 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham in November.

Itoje made all 56 appearances for England under Jones, with the Australian making his star debut in 2016.

The 28-year-old expressed his gratitude to Jones, but the Saracens lock admitted a change was needed within the England side, with Steve Borthwick taking the reins in December.

“I’m very grateful,” Itoje said. “I don’t think he ever let me down, so I’m grateful for the opportunities.

“He had his moments with me, but ultimately I’m grateful for what he did.

Itoje admitted the England squad needed a change ahead of the Six Nations and the World Cup

Steve Borthwick will take charge of his England opener against Scotland next Saturday

‘Things will change, [Steve] will change our way of doing things.

“And to be completely honest, we needed a change, because last year was not what we expected from ourselves.

‘So change is good, it’s exciting. I’ve always said that this team has incredible potential. Now it’s about figuring out how to make that a reality.

Borthwick have started preparing for their first game in charge against Scotland at Twickenham next Saturday.

The former Leicester Tigers head coach will hope to inspire England’s improved performances in the Six Nations campaign, ahead of the World Cup in France later this year.