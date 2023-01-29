Politics
Maro Itoje compares Eddie Jones sacking to BORIS JOHNSON’s disappearance after ‘mood swing’ in camp
Maro Itoje compares the sacking of Eddie Jones to the disappearance of BORIS JOHNSON and reveals there was a ‘change of mood’ in the camp as the England star admits ‘we needed a change’ with Steve Borthwick now in command
- Eddie Jones was sacked as head coach in December after seven years in charge
- Maro Itoje has admitted the England squad need a change after poor results
- Steve Borthwick has been appointed Six Nations head coach from next week
Maro Itoje compared the sacking of Eddie Jones as England head coach to the end of Boris Johnson’s reign as Prime Minister, after acknowledging there had been a “change in mood “before the departure of the Australian.
Jones was sacked in December after seven years in charge of England, with the 62-year-old making a quick comeback taking charge of Australia for the second time.
The RFU made the switch following England’s dismal performance in the autumn internationals.
Maro Itoje admitted the England squad felt a mood swing ahead of Eddie Jones’ exit
Jones was sacked as England head coach last month after a poor run of results
Itoje said The telegraph the England squad had ‘felt the mood change’ ahead of Jones’ exit as head coach, revealing he had first heard of the head coach’s exit at the television.
“I think I just saw it on the news,” Itoje said. “You could feel the mood changing, especially in the papers.
“A bit like how it felt when Boris Johnson or Liz Truss were coming to an end.
“It was that kind of change.”
Itoje compared Jones’ death to the end of Boris Johnson’s reign as Prime Minister
The England squad were booed after a heavy defeat against South Africa in November
Jones’s dismissal came after a run of just five wins in the last 12 Tests, with boos hailing England’s 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham in November.
Itoje made all 56 appearances for England under Jones, with the Australian making his star debut in 2016.
The 28-year-old expressed his gratitude to Jones, but the Saracens lock admitted a change was needed within the England side, with Steve Borthwick taking the reins in December.
“I’m very grateful,” Itoje said. “I don’t think he ever let me down, so I’m grateful for the opportunities.
“He had his moments with me, but ultimately I’m grateful for what he did.
Itoje admitted the England squad needed a change ahead of the Six Nations and the World Cup
Steve Borthwick will take charge of his England opener against Scotland next Saturday
‘Things will change, [Steve] will change our way of doing things.
“And to be completely honest, we needed a change, because last year was not what we expected from ourselves.
‘So change is good, it’s exciting. I’ve always said that this team has incredible potential. Now it’s about figuring out how to make that a reality.
Borthwick have started preparing for their first game in charge against Scotland at Twickenham next Saturday.
The former Leicester Tigers head coach will hope to inspire England’s improved performances in the Six Nations campaign, ahead of the World Cup in France later this year.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/rugbyunion/article-11686717/Maro-Itoje-compares-Eddie-Jones-sacking-BORIS-JOHNSONS-demise-mood-change-camp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maro Itoje compares Eddie Jones sacking to BORIS JOHNSON’s disappearance after ‘mood swing’ in camp
- Why coaching from the stands in tennis can feel like cheating
- Sleep disturbances are associated with more parental stress
- ‘Friends’ actress Maggie Wheeler says Matthew Perry’s memoir was ‘sad’ to read
- Phil Mickelson takes a hit… at the Tour pros’ pants
- Guardian: Google isn’t doing enough to justify climate change deniers
- Small-scale octopus fisheries can provide a sustainable source of essential nutrients for tropical coastal communities ScienceDaily
- Adaptation is the main feature of China’s policy against COVID-19
- Events act as ‘stepping stones’ for regaining memories – ScienceDaily
- Donald Trump’s Las Vegas Strip hotel gets dubious honor
- The Last of Us already has a Google Doodle, activated like this
- Nebraska football gets stakes starting in 2023 DL from national powerhouse St. John Bosco