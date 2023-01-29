Politics
“We are those born with the lotus”
New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought to link the G20 logo lotus to the Bharatiya Janata Parties (BJP)pollsymbol and theincarnation(incarnation) ofthemThe deity of Gujjar Shree Devnarayan communities. He was addressing a massive gathering of Gujjars at Malaseri Dungri village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on the occasion of the revered deity’s 1111th birthday.
In what is seen as a BJP outreach to the Gujjar community ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections due later this year, Modi said not only does Lord Devnarayan’s 1111th birthday coincide with India’s presidency of the G20, but how is it a coincidence that the deity appeared on a lotus. The G20 logo has a lotus and we are the ones born with the lotus.
Aur yeh bhi dekhiye kaisa sanjog hai. The 1111th incarnation of Lord Devnarayan ji is rainingBharattoG20 thatadhyakshata.The incarnation of Aur usme bhi Bhagwan Devnarayan happened on Kamal and G-20 people were born on Kamal.Aur hum toh woh log hai jopaidaish hi kamal ke saath hui hai.Aur isliye hamara apka nata kuch gehra hai(Lord Devnarayans 1,111th birthday coincides with India’s G20 Presidency and in this too Lord Devnarayan appeared on a lotus and in the G-20 logo, also planet Earth was placed atop a lotus. And we are those people who were born with the lotus. That’s why we have a deep relationship with you,” Modi said at the event.
The presence of the lotus in the logo of the G20, unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on November 8, 2022, had created controversy with the opposition Congress accusing the BJP of promoting its electoral symbol.
The G20 logo has an image of the Earth placed atop a lotus in saffron and green colors.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress Secretary General for Communications, said it was shocking that theBJP election symbolhad been put in the G20 logo. The BJP had hit back saying the opposition was denigrating and undermining India’s national flower.
In a videoconference, Modi had saidthat the lotus symbol in the G20 logo is a representation of hope at this time. No matter how unfavorable the circumstances are, the lotus will bloom.
Read also : The Pilot-Gehlot feud damaged Gujjar’s hopes in Rajasthan. Now Modis visits their god
With the blessings of God Devnarayan, we will all succeed
Modis’ visit to Malaseri Dungri to woo the Gujjars comes at a time when the community’s most influential Congressman Sachin Pilot is locked in a battle for the post of chief minister with Ashok Gehlot.
According to political observers, the visit of the PMs is important and aims to send a strong message to the Gujjar community, which had distanced itself from the BJP and voted for the Congress in 2018 in the hope that Pilot will become the CM, a first for the community.
While the nine Gujjar candidates presented by the BJP in the 2018 parliamentary elections lost, the community candidates presented by the Congress won, including Sachin Pilot from Tonk, Ashok Chandna from Bundi, Shakuntala Rawat from Bansur and Indraj Singh Gurjar by Virat Nagar. Later, Joginder Singh Awana, a Gujjar who won on a BSP ticket, joined the Congress bringing his Gujjar total to 8.
Addressing the community, Modi urged Gujjar youths to work hard and spread the message of Shree Devnarayan. I am convinced that with the blessings of God Devnarayan, we will all succeed.
The Prime Minister also spoke about how Rajasthani personalities from Bappa Rawal ji to Maharana Pratap have always shown the country’s way.
He spoke at length about the plans his government had launched, like Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, for the improvement of the farming community. The Gujjars are above all a pastoral community.
He also talked about how Lord Devnarayan had done gauseva (taking care of cows) a means of social service and strengthening society. For some years in the country, we too have been continuously reinforcing this feeling of taking care of the cow.
For the first time in India, we launched Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for cow welfare. We are promoting breeding through scientific means under the Rashtriya Gokul mission, he added.
(Editing by Zinnia Ray Chaudhuri)
Read also: Decision on Pilot-Gehlot standoff will be taken after Bharat Jodo: Rajasthan Congress in charge
